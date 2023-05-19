Watch Now
Celtics heavy favorites in Game 2
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Game 2 of the Heat vs. Celtics matchup and try to determine whether it's smart to bet on Boston as heavy favorites.
Ravens are solid road bet vs. Jaguars in Week 15
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why the Baltimore Ravens are a solid bet when they hit the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.
Week 15 best bets: Expect Bengals, Jets to cover
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their favorite plays for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
Give advantage to Arizona in matchup vs. Purdue?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick preview the highly anticipated matchup between the Arizona and Purdue and why the Wildcats have the upper hand against the Boilermakers on Bet the Edge.
‘Under is the best bet’ in Chargers vs. Raiders
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick preview the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchup to kick off NFL Week 15 and explain why the under is a strong play on Thursday Night Football.
Isleta New Mexico, Starco Brand LA Bowl previews
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick give their best bets for the Isleta New Mexico Bowl featuring New Mexico State vs. Fresno State and the Starco Brand LA Bowl hosted by Rob Gronkowski, featuring UCLA vs. Boise State.
Myrtle Beach Bowl, New Orleans Bowl best bets
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick give their best bets for the Myrtle Beach Bowl featuring Georgia Southern and Ohio and Jacksonville State and Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl.
More confidence in Browning than Mullens
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why they like Jake Browning and the Bengals to win over Nick Mullens and the Vikings, and whether Zac Taylor could be a long shot Coach of the Year candidate.
Prescott faces ‘good test’ vs. Bills on the road
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss what to expect as the Bills host the Cowboys, including their concerns with Sean McDermott and Stefon Diggs and how Dak Prescott will play in a hostile Buffalo environment.
Texans betting market craters with Stroud’s injury
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher are predictably low on the Houston Texans' betting market against the Tennessee Titans and beyond, given C.J. Stroud's injury and Davis Mills stepping in as the backup quarterback.