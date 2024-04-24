Watch Now
76ers, Knicks should be 1-1 series
Brother From Another discusses the officiating in the NBA Playoffs and why the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks series should be 1-1 at the moment.
Commanders, Patriots facing critical QB decision
Commanders, Patriots facing critical QB decision
Brother From Another analyzes the quarterback decisions that both the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots face ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Knicks could be Celtics biggest obstacle to Finals
Knicks could be Celtics biggest obstacle to Finals
Brother From Another discusses the New York Knicks and why they pose as the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics' path to making it back to the NBA Finals.
Are Bucks in trouble after dominant Pacers win?
Are Bucks in trouble after dominant Pacers win?
Brother From Another looks at the first-round series between the Bucks and Pacers, discussing why Milwaukee could be in trouble without former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Edwards' old comments go viral after Game 2
Edwards' old comments go viral after Game 2
Brother From Another looks back on Anthony Edwards saying, “They got KD, but we got Jaden McDaniels" after the fourth-year forward helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to a Game 2 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
Bush gets Heisman Trophy back after 14 years
Bush gets Heisman Trophy back after 14 years
Brother From Another discusses Reggie Bush getting his Heisman Trophy back after the former USC running back was forced to forfeit the award in the wake of an improper benefits scandal.
Can Doncic overcome Clippers mountain?
Can Doncic overcome Clippers mountain?
Despite the Game 2 victory, Michael Holley remains skeptical that Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks can overcome the Los Angeles Clippers mountain and win the series.
Williams marks a 'dawn of a new era' with Bears
Williams marks a 'dawn of a new era' with Bears
Brother From Another discusses what Caleb Williams will bring to the Chicago Bears once he's drafted No. 1 by the team and why it's the start of a new era for the organization.
Anonymous NFL draft reports are becoming 'absurd'
Anonymous NFL draft reports are becoming 'absurd'
As the 2024 NFL Draft nears, Michael Smith and Michael Holley challenge reports from anonymous scouts, questioning their credibility and highlighting their dangers.
Could KC or BUF trade up for a WR?
Could KC or BUF trade up for a WR?
With the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both in the need of WR help, the Brother from Another crew debates whether either team would trade up for a wideout.
LAL-DEN series has 'sweep written all over it'
LAL-DEN series has 'sweep written all over it'
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Los Angeles Lakers not being on the same level as the Denver Nuggets players who are all in their prime.
Lakers' Davis is 'extremely versatile' defender
Lakers' Davis is 'extremely versatile' defender
Michael Smith and Michael Holley unpack Anthony Davis' comments about DPOY, and debate whether someone who's defense didn't translate to team success is deserving of the award.