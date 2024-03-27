Watch Now
Clark, Reese should be allowed to show passion
Brother from Another discusses the double standard that's happening in women's vs. men's sports with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese both getting criticized for showing passion on the court.
Mulkey, Staley present different media undertones
Brother From Another debates why there's a stark contrast and different media undertones when talking abut LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.
Lakers need stars to align to make playoff run
Brother from Another evaluates why the Los Angeles Lakers need to avoid the Denver Nuggets in the first round if they want to have any chance at making a deep playoff run this year.
NBA launches gambling investigation of Porter
Brother from Another reacts to the NBA launching a gambling investigation of Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter and why it should be considered new-school point shaving.
Is Purdy worth $40 million per season?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze the possibility of the San Francisco 49ers signing Brock Purdy to a long-term deal, debating whether the quarterback is worth $40 million per season.
Sirianni is running out of ‘fall guys’ with Eagles
Brother From Another discusses Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni telling ownership what they needed to hear this offseason, analyzing why his seat could be warm in 2024.
NFL’s new kickoff is ‘exciting and innovative’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze the NFL's new hybrid kickoff rule coming for the 2024 season, discussing why the change could be exciting for the league.
Patriots need to draft a QB and ‘figure it out’
BFA evaluates the latest NFL draft buzz surrounding the Commanders and Patriots, zeroing in on why New England's smartest choice could be to draft a QB third overall.
Smith: Williams 1A, Daniels 1B among QB prospects
Michael Smith thinks Jayden Daniels the 1B to Caleb Williams' 1A status among 2024 NFL Draft quarterback prospects, while Michael Holley disagrees in a major way.
Harbaugh’s bias shows in praise for McCarthy
BFA examines Jim Harbaugh's assertion that J.J. McCarthy is the best QB prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, highlighting why we shouldn't be surprised by his praise for the former Michigan standout.
Did Deion overstep with Shedeur, Hunter remarks?
Michael Smith shares why he doesn't mind Deion Sanders' comments "calling his shot" for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's 2025 NFL Draft landing spots, while Michael Holley would like to hear from Shedeur himself.
NFL owners approve ban on ‘awful’ hip-drop tackle
Michael Holley and Michael Smith agree NFL owners made the right call by approving a ban on the controversial hip-drop tackling technique.