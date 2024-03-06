Watch Now
Evaluating Wilson's best landing spots
Michael Smith and Michael Holley list the realistic landing spots for Russell Wilson following his split with the Denver Broncos and debate his rank among current NFL quarterbacks.
How concerning is Celtics’ late-game loss to Cavs?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to the Boston Celtics' crunch-time loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, questioning if the team has bigger issues to look at in late-game situations.
Zion is the ‘marquee name’ NBA Dunk Contest needs
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to Zion Williamson's comments about the 2025 NBA Dunk Contest and debate if the competition can be 'saved' with bigger stars.
Cowboys ‘know better’ with Parsons designation
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss the Dallas Cowboys designating Micah Parsons as a defensive end for his fifth-year option, saving the team nearly $3 million.
Cousins is ‘just good enough’ to land big deals
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze reports linking Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons and discuss how the 35-year-old has managed to succeed in contract negotiations throughout his career.
Smith: Wilson to Broncos was ‘worst trade ever’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Russell Wilson and the Broncos agreeing to part ways, explaining why Denver's trade for the nine-time Pro Bowler will go down as one of the worst in history.
There is no discounting Clark’s accomplishments
Provide all the context you want, but nothing can disqualify what Caitlin Clark did to pass Pete Maravich as NCAA basketball’s all-time scoring leader.
Brown, BOS meet GSW’s disrespect with beatdown
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to the Celtics’ lopsided win over the Warriors and ponder if anyone can compete with Boston.
LeBron hitting 40K adds to long GOAT resume
As LeBron James adds yet another statistical milestone to his resume as the first NBA player to score 40,000 points, the BFA duo wonders if the length of James’ track record will secure him the position of GOAT.
Smith: Harris ‘reeks of a meddlesome owner’
Michael Smith calls for Josh Harris to take a step back after the Commanders owner sat in on the team's quarterback meetings at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Should 40-yard dash times affect draft stock?
Although Xavier Worthy’s NFL Scouting Combine record 4.21 in the 40-yard dash was exciting and impressive, Michael Holley and Michael Smith question how helpful the test is in evaluating NFL prospects.
Can the NFL Scouting Combine be improved?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss Marvin Harrison Jr. skipping his media availability at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and ponder if there are ways to improve the combine experience to encourage participation.