Adande: Mahomes, Montana are similar
J.A. Adande joins Michael Holley to discuss where Patrick Mahomes ranks on the all-time NFL quarterback list, his pick in Super Bowl LVIII and the latest at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Nacua taking in Las Vegas at first Super Bowl
Puka Nacua shares what he's been doing in Las Vegas on Radio Row during Super Bowl week, his first, and how he thinks he could have improved his draft stock if he ran a faster time in the 40-yard dash at the combine.
Judon: Playing for Mayo will be ‘unique’
Matthew Judon joins Michael Holley to project what it will be like to play for new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, discuss his recovery from injury and more.
Wilcots addresses SF concerns with practice field
Solomon Wilcots joins Michael Holley to explain the difference between grass vs. turf, discuss why the 49ers might be concerned with the Super Bowl practice field and analyze what makes Patrick Mahomes a clutch player.
Penix: ‘I’m the best quarterback in the draft’
Michael Penix Jr. joins Brother From Another to explain why he believes he is the top quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, name his influences and discuss the strengths in his game.
Davis expecting the ‘unexpected’ in Super Bowl
Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis joins Michael Holley to give his prediction for Super Bowl LVIII, break down the greatness of Patrick Mahomes and discuss his acting career.
McCourty ‘surprised’ Belichick was not hired as HC
Devin McCourty joins Michael Holley to discuss the feelings of winning a Super Bowl, why he was surprised no NFL teams hired Bill Belichick and what he thinks of new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.
Taylor: Belichick’s legacy can’t be taken away
Fred Taylor joins Michael Holley to discuss his post-playing ventures, how he is attempting to inform sports fans through media and Bill Belichick's influence on the NFL.
Ekeler open to Chargers return under Harbaugh
Austin Ekeler sits down with Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers to talk about how he has adopted various football communities, what he's looking for in free agency, what makes the Chiefs a unique challenge and more.
Ware: Super Bowl is an ‘electric’ atmosphere
DeMarcus Ware joins Michael Holley to discuss the significance of playing in the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, what being an NFL captain meant to him and his growing partnership with GoBowling.
Shedding the stigma speaking about mental health
Christena Huntsman Durham and James Brown join Brother From Another to talk about their partnership to get people the mental health help they need with 988 and NAMI.
Bourne: The environment got to Jones
NFL wide receiver Kendrick Bourne talks with Michael Holley about what went wrong with the Patriots this season, whether he wants to come back to New England and more.