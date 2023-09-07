 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Towson at Maryland
Maryland flag drop tradition rooted in unique local pride, football program’s revitalization
Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship - Day One
Shane Lowry, Adrian Meronk off to good starts at Irish Open
nbc_oly_hometownhopefuls_evyleibfarth_230906_v2.jpg
Evy Leibfarth makes waves as a teen in three different events in one Olympic sport

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_chrisjones_230907.jpg
Chiefs, Chargers face different kinds of pressure
nbc_moto_smxinsisderep41fowlerfacts_230907.jpg
Is prior speedway data good barometer for SMX?
nbc_moto_smxinsiderep41250class_230907.jpg
Hunter, Deegan lead 250 SMX World Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Towson at Maryland
Maryland flag drop tradition rooted in unique local pride, football program’s revitalization
Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship - Day One
Shane Lowry, Adrian Meronk off to good starts at Irish Open
nbc_oly_hometownhopefuls_evyleibfarth_230906_v2.jpg
Evy Leibfarth makes waves as a teen in three different events in one Olympic sport

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_chrisjones_230907.jpg
Chiefs, Chargers face different kinds of pressure
nbc_moto_smxinsisderep41fowlerfacts_230907.jpg
Is prior speedway data good barometer for SMX?
nbc_moto_smxinsiderep41250class_230907.jpg
Hunter, Deegan lead 250 SMX World Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jones says LV sent crisis response team to home

September 7, 2023 04:29 PM
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Charles Robinson discuss Chandler Jones' dispute with the Raiders after Jones said the team sent a Las Vegas Crisis Response Team to his home.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_chrisjones_230907.jpg
10:28
Chiefs, Chargers face different kinds of pressure
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_christianwoodsv2_230906.jpg
2:44
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_kelcechiefsandlionsv2_230906.jpg
9:48
Will KC’s Kelce play in Week 1 vs. DET?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bosanewdeal_230906.jpg
2:06
Bosa signs megadeal with San Francisco 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_teamusafibawc_230906.jpg
5:05
Team USA thrashes Italy amid Lyles controversy
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wk1picks_230906.jpg
11:52
Bills or Jets more likely to win AFC East?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jonescontract_230906.jpg
4:41
Jones’ contract demands toward KC are well-placed
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_sanderseffect_230906.jpg
7:31
Buying into the Coach Prime hype in Colorado?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_gannonv2_230905.jpg
3:32
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_demarcusware_230905.jpg
14:46
Ware: Pass rushers deserve to be paid like the MJs
Now Playing
New_York_Jets_Defense.jpg
7:57
Reed makes historic predictions for Jets defense
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230905.jpg
19:04
Sanders deserves to talk his talk after TCU upset
Now Playing