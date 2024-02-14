 Skip navigation
Top News

Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 10: Swimming
Adam Peaty returns to swimming worlds after mental health break, not focused on medals
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
NCAA Womens Basketball: Indiana at Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for women’s college basketball game

Top Clips

oly_swm50br_worlds_final_240214.jpg
Fink adds bronze medal in men’s 50m breaststroke
nbc_bfa_dinwiddielakers_240214.jpg
Dinwiddie picks ‘hard way’ in signing with Lakers
nbc_bfa_warriorslebron_240214.jpg
Warriors tried to trade for LeBron at deadline

Shanahan's decision was delaying the inevitable

February 14, 2024 11:16 AM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Kyle Shanahan's decision for the San Francisco 49ers to take the ball first in overtime, but it was just delaying the inevitable with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
nbc_bfa_dinwiddielakers_240214.jpg
4:39
Dinwiddie picks ‘hard way’ in signing with Lakers
nbc_bfa_warriorslebron_240214.jpg
39:59
Warriors tried to trade for LeBron at deadline
patriotsdynasty.jpg
7:49
‘The Dynasty’ highlights tension with Patriots
nbc_bfa_nextyearsbodds_240214.jpg
14:08
Chiefs shouldn’t be considered underdogs next year
nbc_pft_swiftkelce_240212.jpg
5:57
Kelce and Swift’s embrace was heartwarming
nbc_bfa_beyonce_240212.jpg
3:30
Smith: Beyonce’s commercial overshadowed Usher
nbc_bfa_usher_240212.jpg
13:08
Where does Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show rank?
nbc_bfa_49ersloss_240212.jpg
12:31
49ers didn’t step up in ‘critical moments’ vs. KC
nbc_bfa_mahomes_talk_240212.jpg
17:04
Mahomes is getting closer to becoming the GOAT
nbc_bfa_dynastychiefs_240212.jpg
11:29
Holley: Chiefs have ‘2018 Patriots’ vibes
nbc_bfa_wilks_shanahan_240212.jpg
3:46
Will 49ers scapegoat Wilks after Super Bowl?
nbc_bfa_shanahanot_240212.jpg
14:11
Examining Shanahan’s coin flip decision in OT
