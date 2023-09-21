Watch Now
Lillard says he's the NBA's best point guard
Michael Holley, Jim Trotter and Natalie weigh in on Damian Lillard's comments about being the NBA's best point guard and explain why Steph Curry remains the position's premier option.
Fields told ‘the absolute truth’ about Bears
Michael Holley and Jim Trotter explain why Justin Fields’ comments about the Bears’ struggles were an honest characterization of where the organization currently finds itself.
Jones needs to explain minority ownership comments
Michael Holley and Jim Trotter discuss Jerry Jones' comments about working to improve minority ownership in the NFL, explaining why the Cowboys' owner needs to explain himself further.
Lillard’s comments on Warriors confuse Holley
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, “The NFL Chick,” parse Damian Lillard’s comments on the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant and explain some issues they had with them.
Parker: Keep same energy when Colorado loses
Rob Parker joins BFA to discuss the star of Deion Sanders and tell the folks who have gotten behind Colorado not to jump off the bandwagon if the Buffaloes lose a couple games.
Will Ohtani’s injury affect contract value?
Rob Parker joins BFA to explain why questions around Shohei Ohtani’s pitching future shouldn’t impact his upcoming payday and discuss the Padres pulling Blake Snell in the middle of a no-hitter.
AFC North swinging in Ravens’ favor early
Between Joe Burrow’s injury, the Browns’ issues integrating Deshaun Watson and the Steelers’ inconsistency, it’s looking like the Ravens are the class of the AFC North.
Payton criticizes Wilson after Broncos’ loss
Michael Holley and Liv Moods analyze Sean Payton's comments after the Broncos' Week 2 loss to the Commanders and discuss what Russell Wilson can do to improve the team's chances of winning.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s intent to fire him
Mike Hill and Dawn Montgomery join Brother From Another to discuss Michigan State intending to fire Mel Tucker amid a sexual misconduct case and Tucker's response to the situation.
Are Deion Sanders and Colorado being overhyped?
Mike Hill and Dawn Montgomery join Brother From Another to ponder the hype behind Deion Sanders and Colorado football while discussing how the Buffaloes will play for the remainder of the season.
Is Bryce Young too small to play in the NFL?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods discuss Bryce Young's performance against the New Orleans Saints and if the Panthers rookie is too small to succeed in the NFL moving forward.
Watson will ‘never be the quarterback he was’
Michael Holley and Liv Moods break down Deshaun Watson's performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers and why the former Pro Bowler has failed to look like his former self in Cleveland.