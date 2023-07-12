Watch Now
Should Paul come off the bench for Warriors?
Natalie joins Brother From Another to talk about Chris Paul's addition to Golden State and whether he can wrap is head around running the second unit.
Dominant Aces are in their own category
Natalie discusses the Las Vegas Aces and where their dominance can take them as the WNBA season progresses.
Natalie: 2K got WNBA cover wrong
Natalie joins Brother From Another to talk about Sabrina Ionescu getting the NBA 2K24 WNBA edition cover and how there were other players who may have been more deserving based on merit.
NBA flopping rule ‘a step in wrong direction’
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss discuss technical fouls being part of the NBA's new flopping enforcement and the impacts it could have on the game.
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson says that while the WNBA's charter flight situation might be "untouchable" until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, players must continue to speak up on the issue.
Does NBA in-season tournament have enough stakes?
Michael Smith and Kurt Helin both express their skepticism that the NBA’s new in-season tournament will offer players enough incentive to play their hardest.
Miller uninspiring early in Summer League
Cason Wallace and Keyonte George are two players who have stood out to Kurt Helin early in Summer League. Brandon Miller and Jaden Ivey are the other side of that coin.
Checking in on Lillard, Zion trade rumors
Both the Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard have limits to their leverage in a potential trade. What happens if an acceptable trade doesn’t take place before the NBA season starts? And could Zion Williamson still be moved?
Degree of awkwardness with Paul, Warriors
Chris Paul didn’t have a definitive answer when asked about potentially coming off the bench for the Warriors. Will his presence on Golden State’s roster ever not feel strange?
Henderson, Smith among Summer League standouts
Vinnie Goodwill talks about Scoot Henderson, Jabari Smith Jr. and other players who have left their mark thus far in NBA Summer League.
West likens Wembanyama to Russell
Michael Smith and Natalie react to the great Jerry West comparing Victor Wembanyama to another legend in Bill Russell and explain their disdain for Wembanyama’s critics after one Summer League game.
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards
Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole talk about their expectations for playing together on the Washington Wizards and the discussions they've had since the team acquired Poole.