Watch Now
USWNT Women's World Cup 3-peat on shaky ground
Natalie and Zena Keita talk about The U.S. women heading into the final match of World Cup group play and their level of worry about the team advancing to the knockout round.
Up Next
Sabally’s case for WNBA Most Improved Player
Sabally's case for WNBA Most Improved Player
Zena Keita makes the case for Satou Sabally for the WNBA's Most Improved Player with Jordan Robinson and Natalie.
Nigeria, Jamaica proving FIFA rankings wrong
Nigeria, Jamaica proving FIFA rankings wrong
Nigeria and Jamaica pulled off a huge upsets in the Women's World Cup, and Natalie and Zena Keita break down the flawed FIFA women's ranking.
Bronny health update, Brown’s ‘Black Wall Street’
Bronny health update, Brown's 'Black Wall Street'
Natalie and Zena provide a quick update in basketball, commending Jaylen Brown for pledging money to Boston's black community following his contract extension and the latest on Bronny James' health.
Significance of Jamaica’s historic draw v. France
Significance of Jamaica's historic draw v. France
Natalie, Zena and Callie Lawson-Freeman assess the significance of Jamaica's historic draw against France and the greater lessons learned from this moment.
Nigeria ‘unapologetic’ in upset win over Australia
Nigeria 'unapologetic' in upset win over Australia
Natalie and Zena break down Nigeria's impressive win over Australia in the Women's World Cup.
USWNT showed ‘tremendous resolve’ v. Netherlands
USWNT showed 'tremendous resolve' v. Netherlands
Natalie and Zena praise the resilience of the USWNT after salvaging a draw against the Netherlands, citing Lindsey Horan's passion on the pitch and the increased competition the team faces.
Implications of Burrow, Ramsey injuries at camp
Implications of Burrow, Ramsey injuries at camp
Natalie, Zena and Callie Lawson-Freeman discuss the implications of Joe Burrow and Jalen Ramsey's injuries during training camp.
Payton ‘woke up and chose violence’ with comments
Payton 'woke up and chose violence' with comments
Natalie, Zena and Callie Lawson-Freeman react to Sean Payton's fiery comments on the former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett.
Williams’ allegations a ‘very serious’ incident
Williams' allegations a 'very serious' incident
Subria Whitaker joins Brother from Another to discuss the severity of Riquna Williams' domestic violence charges as well as how the Las Vegas Aces and the WNBA might respond.
Messi-mania taking over MLS with Inter Miami
Messi-mania taking over MLS with Inter Miami
Ashley raves about the excitement Lionel Messi has brought to Inter Miami and Major League Soccer before making one plea: Don't be a game-leaver.
Durant: Marijuana is ‘like wine’ in today’s NBA
Durant: Marijuana is 'like wine' in today's NBA
After Kevin Durant said that commissioner Adam Silver smelled marijuana on him in a meeting about lifting the NBA's weed ban, Ashley praises Durant for lobbying against the since-removed policy.