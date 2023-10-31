 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
NFL: Betting Thursday Night Football
2010 Mutual of Omaha Pan Pacific Championships
U.S. to host next Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Top Clips

adams.jpg
Adams ‘said everything’ by saying nothing about LV
embiid.jpg
Is Embiid’s departure from 76ers inevitable?
nbc_roto_rfsdobbs_231031.jpg
How Dobbs can keep Addison, Hockenson ‘relevant’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
NFL: Betting Thursday Night Football
2010 Mutual of Omaha Pan Pacific Championships
U.S. to host next Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Top Clips

adams.jpg
Adams ‘said everything’ by saying nothing about LV
embiid.jpg
Is Embiid’s departure from 76ers inevitable?
nbc_roto_rfsdobbs_231031.jpg
How Dobbs can keep Addison, Hockenson ‘relevant’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Young, Williams among top defensive players moved

October 31, 2023 03:42 PM
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard discuss the Commanders’ deadline decisions, why the Leonard Williams trade was ‘great’ for Seattle and how Josh Dobbs could ‘salvage’ Minnesota’s season.
Up Next
adams.jpg
9:41
Adams ‘said everything’ by saying nothing about LV
Now Playing
embiid.jpg
16:12
Is Embiid’s departure from 76ers inevitable?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_saleh_231030.jpg
4:42
Saleh deserves praise for pleasant surprise Jets
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ajbrown_231030.jpg
12:36
Brown pushing Hill for NFL WR1 status
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_hopkins_231030.jpg
7:35
Levis, Hopkins prove Titans right in Week 8 win
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_49erslose_231030.jpg
23:06
Do 49ers have a ‘work in progress’ at QB in Purdy?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
3:30
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
8:09
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_howard_231027__610640.jpg
7:42
Double standards, misdirection in Howard dialogue
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027__714616.jpg
6:08
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_buckssixers_231027__832701.jpg
9:21
Harden-less 76ers narrowly fall to Lillard, Bucks
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_tnfreax_231027.jpg
12:46
Was Allen, Bills’ TNF win over Bucs convincing?
Now Playing