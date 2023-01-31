 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani agrees to reported record-setting 10-year, $700M contract with the Dodgers
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance - Final Round
PGA Tour hopeful WDs from Q-School because of heart issues
Army v Navy
What college football games are on today: Schedule, how to watch as Week 15 wraps up with Army-Navy matchup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_231209.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘didn’t deserve to lose’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_emeryintv_231209.jpg
Emery reacts to Villa’s win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_cooperintv_231209.jpg
Cooper praises players, fans after draw v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani agrees to reported record-setting 10-year, $700M contract with the Dodgers
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance - Final Round
PGA Tour hopeful WDs from Q-School because of heart issues
Army v Navy
What college football games are on today: Schedule, how to watch as Week 15 wraps up with Army-Navy matchup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_231209.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘didn’t deserve to lose’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_emeryintv_231209.jpg
Emery reacts to Villa’s win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_cooperintv_231209.jpg
Cooper praises players, fans after draw v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bell to get boost with Guardians?

January 31, 2023 03:53 PM
DJ Short and Scott Pianowsk discuss the top storylines heading into the 2023 season involving first basemen and it's headlined by Jose Abreu and Josh Bell changing teams.