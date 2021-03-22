 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dodgers Astros at Chavez Ravine
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
notre-dame-football
Athletes who sign NLI won’t face penalty if they renege due to coach change or leave before year up
Swimming - Olympics: Day 4
Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100 freestyle at US swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_gordonsargent_230627.jpg
Sargent excited for Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_gt_chasejohnsonintv_230627.jpg
Johnson: ‘Higher goals set’ for Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gt_zoecampos_230627.jpg
Campos ‘thrilled’ for U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dodgers Astros at Chavez Ravine
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
notre-dame-football
Athletes who sign NLI won’t face penalty if they renege due to coach change or leave before year up
Swimming - Olympics: Day 4
Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100 freestyle at US swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_gordonsargent_230627.jpg
Sargent excited for Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_gt_chasejohnsonintv_230627.jpg
Johnson: ‘Higher goals set’ for Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gt_zoecampos_230627.jpg
Campos ‘thrilled’ for U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
How will DeChambeau fare in WGC-Dell Match Play?
March 22, 2021 02:03 PM
The Golf Today team discuss the holes at Austin Country Club where Bryson DeChambeau can attack in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.