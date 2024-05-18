 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
PGA Championship 2024: Scottie Scheffler double bogeys second hole in Round 3
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Louisville mayor: No body cam footage from Scottie Scheffler’s arrest
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge
Joey Logano claims pole for NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Top Clips

nbc_horse_preaknesspreview_240518.jpg
Mystik Dan, Imagination headline Preakness field
nbc_horse_chicklangstakes_240518.jpg
Frost Free cruises to win in Chick Lang Stakes
nbc_indy_veekaycrash_240518.jpg
VeeKay crashes during Indy 500 qualifying practice

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
PGA Championship 2024: Scottie Scheffler double bogeys second hole in Round 3
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Louisville mayor: No body cam footage from Scottie Scheffler’s arrest
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge
Joey Logano claims pole for NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Top Clips

nbc_horse_preaknesspreview_240518.jpg
Mystik Dan, Imagination headline Preakness field
nbc_horse_chicklangstakes_240518.jpg
Frost Free cruises to win in Chick Lang Stakes
nbc_indy_veekaycrash_240518.jpg
VeeKay crashes during Indy 500 qualifying practice

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Revisiting 150th Kentucky Derby's historic finish

May 18, 2024 02:01 PM
Take a look back at the 150th Kentucky Derby, where Mystik Dan defeated Sierra Leone and Forever Young in a historic photo finish.