 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets
Basketball Pickups: New faces shine in new places
SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale Ken Roczen in bowl turn.jpg
Ken Roczen wins Glendale 450s for first of 2024, RJ Hampshire is first repeat 250 class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Purdue
Zach Edey’s double-double, Braden Smith’s 19 points lead No. 2 Purdue past Indiana 79-59

Top Clips

nbc_sx_glendaleazround6hl_240210.jpg
Highlights: Roczen, Hampshire win SX Round 6
nbc_sx_kenroczenintv_240210.jpg
Roczen: 450 win an ‘unbelievable moment’
nbc_golf_penske_240210.jpg
Spieth looked ‘poised’ in move at WM Phoenix Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets
Basketball Pickups: New faces shine in new places
SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale Ken Roczen in bowl turn.jpg
Ken Roczen wins Glendale 450s for first of 2024, RJ Hampshire is first repeat 250 class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Purdue
Zach Edey’s double-double, Braden Smith’s 19 points lead No. 2 Purdue past Indiana 79-59

Top Clips

nbc_sx_glendaleazround6hl_240210.jpg
Highlights: Roczen, Hampshire win SX Round 6
nbc_sx_kenroczenintv_240210.jpg
Roczen: 450 win an ‘unbelievable moment’
nbc_golf_penske_240210.jpg
Spieth looked ‘poised’ in move at WM Phoenix Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hampshire discusses 'tough' 250SX win in Glendale

February 10, 2024 11:11 PM
RJ Hampshire reflects on his 250 Supercross win in Glendale, saying he executed when he needed to during his Round 6 victory.