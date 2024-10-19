Watch Now
Garnacho volleys Man United level v. Brentford
Manchester United are back on level terms as Alejandro Garnacho's gorgeous volley finds the back of the net to make it 1-1 against Brentford at Old Trafford.
Saliba sent off for challenge on Evanilson
Saliba sent off for challenge on Evanilson
Arsenal go down to 10 men after William Saliba dragged down Evanilson during an obvious goal-scoring opportunity in the first half at the Vitality.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brighton Matchweek 8
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brighton Matchweek 8
Look back on Newcastle and Brighton's back-and-forth battle at St. James' Park in Matchweek 8.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Brentford Matchweek 8
Extended HLs: Man United v. Brentford Matchweek 8
The Bees stung first before halftime, but second half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund were enough to snatch all three points for Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Leicester City MWK 8
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Leicester City MWK 8
Relive Leicester City's incredible 3-2 comeback victory against 10-men Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Matchweek 8.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 8
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 8
Fulham and Aston Villa both go down to 10-men in a dramatic Matchweek 8 clash at Craven Cottage that saw Unai Emery's side leave London with all three points.
Philogene sent off for second yellow v. Fulham
Philogene sent off for second yellow v. Fulham
Aston Villa go down to 10-men as well after Jaden Philogene picks up his second yellow card of the match against Fulham in stoppage time.
Ayew scores 98th-minute winner for Leicester City
Ayew scores 98th-minute winner for Leicester City
Jordan Ayew pulls off Leicester City's incredible comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 following Ayew's 98th-minute winner at St. Mary's Stadium.
Vardy’s penalty makes it 2-2 after Fraser red card
Vardy's penalty makes it 2-2 after Fraser red card
Following a VAR review, Ryan Fraser gets sent off for pulling down Jamie Vardy inside the box. Vardy then steps up and tucks away his penalty to make it 2-2 for Leicester City against Southampton.
Diop’s own goal gives Villa 3-1 lead over Fulham
Diop's own goal gives Villa 3-1 lead over Fulham
Things go from bad to worse for the Cottagers as a deflection off Issa Diop winds up in the back of his own net to give Aston Villa a two-goal cushion at Craven Cottage.
Hojlund chips Man United 2-1 in front of Brentford
Hojlund chips Man United 2-1 in front of Brentford
A beautiful sequence of play results in Rasmus Hojlund chipping his effort into the back of the Brentford goal to put the Red Devils 2-1 in front at Old Trafford.
Andersen sent off for challenge on Watkins
Andersen sent off for challenge on Watkins
Fulham go down to 10-men after Joachim Andersen takes down Ollie Watkins as the last defender and receives a straight red card.