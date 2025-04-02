 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Charlotte at Wichita State
Nik Graves leaving Charlotte for Creighton, Magoon Gwath takes name out of portal
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Oakland Athletics
Athletics trade speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz to Dodgers for minor league pitcher
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Megha Ganne dreams record round into existence, takes Augusta National Women’s Amateur lead

nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal
nbc_pl_newbre_250402.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_liveve_250204.jpg
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 30

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Charlotte at Wichita State
Nik Graves leaving Charlotte for Creighton, Magoon Gwath takes name out of portal
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Oakland Athletics
Athletics trade speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz to Dodgers for minor league pitcher
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Megha Ganne dreams record round into existence, takes Augusta National Women’s Amateur lead

nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal
nbc_pl_newbre_250402.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_liveve_250204.jpg
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 30

Watch Now

Slot: Moyes has brought Everton 'back to life'

April 2, 2025 05:40 PM
Arne Slot shares his thoughts on Liverpool's performance in a back-and-forth battle with Everton at Anfield.

03:49
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal
11:14
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 30
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 30
11:10
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 30
03:06
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
03:00
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
08:26
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
13:10
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Ipswich Town MWK 30
01:06
Malen blasts Aston Villa 3-0 ahead of Brighton
08:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Leicester City MWK 30
01:07
Franca nets 92nd-minute equalizer for Palace
01:19
Asensio drills Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Brighton
01:36
Tonali thunders Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Brentford
01:40
Jota dazzles to give Liverpool lead v. Everton
01:13
Evanilson gives Bournemouth hope against Ipswich
02:37
Mbeumo’s penalty puts Brentford level v. Newcastle
01:25
Delap powers Ipswich Town 2-0 ahead of Bournemouth
01:19
Rashford makes it 1-0 for Villa against Brighton
01:34
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
01:36
Broadhead drills Ipswich in front of Bournemouth
01:33
Marmoush doubles Man City’s lead over Leicester
01:08
Onuachu heads Southampton in front of Palace
01:37
Grealish ends drought to give Man City lead
03:48
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
02:09
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
02:08
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United
12:30
PL Update: Forest edge past Man United
01:36
Potter: West Ham ‘need to do better’
01:12
Rice describes Saka’s ‘special’ return for Arsenal
09:39
Extended HLs: Forest v. Man United Matchweek 30

Latest Clips

01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
20:58
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 1-5
09:43
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 6-10
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
10:27
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 1
14:02
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five RB prospects
08:41
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 2 Omarion Hampton
01:21
Romero ‘proud of my attitude’ in opening round
01:45
Early birdies help Woad settle in in title defense
02:43
Will Pelicans trade Zion ahead of 2026 season?
01:22
March NASCAR Cup power rankings: Bell surges
05:40
Jones’ philosophy on marquee players is ‘flawed’
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
04:56
Unpacking historic night for Curry, Jokic
01:14
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?
01:31
Pirates option former All-Star Bednar to minors
01:09
Mets’ Manaea shut down after injury setback
03:29
Fantasy ramifications of Grizzlies firing Jenkins
02:20
Snag Allen in fantasy basketball with Durant hurt
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
02:37
Curry, Jokic deliver epic fantasy performances
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
12:00
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 1 Ashton Jeanty
02:33
Which team is most likely to draft star RB Jeanty?
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
08:24
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 3 RJ Harvey
06:31
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 4 Bhayshul Tuten