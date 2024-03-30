Watch Now
Diaz slots home Blades' opener v. Fulham
Ben Brereton Diaz's first-time strike finds the back of the net to give Sheffield United a 1-0 lead over Fulham at Bramall Lane.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Everton Matchweek 30
Look back on Everton's visit to Vitality Stadium, where a critical error in stoppage time doomed the Toffees as the Cherries steal three points in Matchweek 30.
Muniz’s scissor kick makes it 3-3 v. Blades
Rodrigo Muniz scores his eighth goal in his last eight games with a worldie to put Fulham level at 3-3 against Sheffield United.
Coleman’s own goal gives Cherries 2-1 lead
Seamus Coleman's massive error in front of his own goal gives Bournemouth a shock 2-1 lead over Everton in stoppage time at the Vitality Stadium.
Son rescues Tottenham against Luton Town
Heung-Min Son's deflected effort is enough to put Spurs 2-1 in front of Luton Town late in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Beto equalizes for Everton against Bournemouth
Beto follows up the loose ball inside the box and tucks away Everton's equalizer against Bournemouth in the second half at the Vitality Stadium.
O’Shea brings Burnley level at 2-2 v. Chelsea
Dara O'Shea's header saves the day for 10-men Burnley to make it 2-2 against Chelsea late in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Decordova-Reid gives Fulham hope late v. Blades
Fulham are alive thanks to Bobby Decordova-Reid's rocket from distance to reduce the Cottagers deficit to just one goal late against Sheffield United.
Palmer’s double puts Chelsea in front of Burnley
Who else but Cole Palmer? The Chelsea star bags his brace to give the Blues a 2-1 lead over Burnley in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Diaz’s brace gives Blades 3-1 lead over Fulham
Ben Brereton Diaz sends Bramall Lane into hysterics as he finds the back of the net to give Sheffield United a 3-1 lead over Fulham in the second half.
McBurnie nets Blades’ go-ahead goal v. Fulham
Sheffield United retakes the lead thanks to Oli McBurnie's powerful finish to give the Blades a 2-1 lead over Fulham at Bramall Lane.
Palhinha brings Fulham level v. Sheffield United
Fulham answer right back as Joao Palhinha heads the Cottagers level at 1-1 against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.