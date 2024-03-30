Watch Now
Diaz's brace gives Blades 3-1 lead over Fulham
Ben Brereton Diaz sends Bramall Lane into hysterics as he finds the back of the net to give Sheffield United a 3-1 lead over Fulham in the second half.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Fulham MWK 30
Relive the six-goal thriller between Sheffield United and Fulham, where Rodrigo Muniz's worldie salvaged a point for the Cottagers late in the second half at Bramall Lane.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
Relive Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace's showdown at the City Ground, where both sides fought desperately to avoid dropping valuable points in Matchweek 30.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Luton Town Matchweek 30
Relive Tottenham's late comeback against Luton Town, where Heung-Min Son's heroics guided Spurs to victory in Matchweek 30.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Burnley Matchweek 30
Burnley went down to 10 men early in the first half, but refused to go down without a fight and managed to pull off a stunning result against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Everton Matchweek 30
Look back on Everton's visit to Vitality Stadium, where a critical error in stoppage time doomed the Toffees as the Cherries steal three points in Matchweek 30.
Muniz’s scissor kick makes it 3-3 v. Blades
Rodrigo Muniz scores his eighth goal in his last eight games with a worldie to put Fulham level at 3-3 against Sheffield United.
Coleman’s own goal gives Cherries 2-1 lead
Seamus Coleman's massive error in front of his own goal gives Bournemouth a shock 2-1 lead over Everton in stoppage time at the Vitality Stadium.
Son rescues Tottenham against Luton Town
Heung-Min Son's deflected effort is enough to put Spurs 2-1 in front of Luton Town late in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Beto equalizes for Everton against Bournemouth
Beto follows up the loose ball inside the box and tucks away Everton's equalizer against Bournemouth in the second half at the Vitality Stadium.
O’Shea brings Burnley level at 2-2 v. Chelsea
Dara O'Shea's header saves the day for 10-men Burnley to make it 2-2 against Chelsea late in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Decordova-Reid gives Fulham hope late v. Blades
Fulham are alive thanks to Bobby Decordova-Reid's rocket from distance to reduce the Cottagers deficit to just one goal late against Sheffield United.