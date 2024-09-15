 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
What NFL games are on today: Week 2 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa returns to help Twins in the stretch drive
Syndication: Journal-Courier
No. 18 Notre Dame rushes for 362 yards, 6 TDs in 66-7 rout over rival Purdue

Top Clips

nbc_pl_garysegment_240915.jpg
Postecoglou ‘thinking about the bigger picture’
nbc_pl_mcchargesorn_240915.jpg
Man City hearing for alleged 115 breaches to begin
nbc_cfb_induclalites_240914.jpg
Highlights: IU dominates UCLA to open B1G play

Top Clips

Boehly, Clearlake have 'fractured' relationship

September 15, 2024 08:29 AM
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the reports of unrest in Chelsea's executive board room between co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
nbc_pl_garysegment_240915.jpg
Postecoglou ‘thinking about the bigger picture’
nbc_pl_mcchargesorn_240915.jpg
Man City hearing for alleged 115 breaches to begin
nbc_pl_plupdate_v2_240914.jpg
PL Update: NF stun LIV; CHE edge out BOU
nbc_pl_bouchehl_240914.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_bouche_marescasegment_240914.jpg
Chelsea’s identity growing under Maresca
nbc_pl_bouche_marescaintv_240914.jpg
Maresca grades Sancho’s Chelsea debut
nbc_pl_bouche_sanchonkunkuintv_240914.jpg
Sancho, Nkunku react to win over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bouche_postgamereacs_240914.jpg
Sancho provides Chelsea spark in win v. Cherries
nbc_pl_bouche_nkunkugoal_240914.jpg
Sancho finds Nkunku to give Chelsea lead
nbc_pl_calvertintv_v2_240914.jpg
Calvert-Lewin opens up about Everton’s struggles
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_240914.jpg
Watkins: Duran’s goal ‘one of the best we’ve seen’
nbc_pl_avleve_240914.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 4
