Danilo gives Nottingham Forest 2-1 lead v. Wolves
Danilo finds himself at the right place at the right time as he slots home Nottingham Forest's go-ahead goal against Wolves in the second half at the City Ground.
Gvardiol’s rocket makes it 5-1 for Manchester City
Josko Gvardiol's right-footed strike finds the top corner as Manchester City takes a commanding 5-1 lead over Luton Town at the Etihad.
Onyeka doubles Brentford’s lead v. Blades
Frank Onyeka buries his effort into the bottom corner of the net to give Brentford a 2-0 lead against Sheffield United late in the second half at the Gtech.
Doku dazzles to make it 4-1 for Man City
Jeremy Doku shows off his dribbling skills as he slots home Manchester City's fourth against Luton Town at the Etihad.
Barkley pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man City
Ross Barkley slots home Luton Town's first goal of the match to reduce Manchester City's lead to 3-1 against Luton Town at the Etihad.
Muric’s howler puts Brighton level against Burnley
A monumental error from Arijanet Muric puts Brighton on level terms against Burnley late in the second half at Turf Moor.
Haaland’s penalty gives City 3-0 lead v. Hatters
Jeremy Doku is brought down inside the box, where Erling Haaland steps up and converts from the spot to make it 3-0 for Manchester City against Luton Town at the Etihad.
Brownhill turns in Burnley’s opener v. Brighton
Josh Brownhill's effort pays off as he redirects Brighton's failed clearance into the back of the net to give Burnley a 1-0 lead at Turf Moor.
Cunha equalizes for Wolves v. Nottingham Forest
A scramble in the box results in Matheus Cunha's second goal of the match to make it 2-2 for Wolves against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Kovacic’s golazo doubles City’s lead v. Luton Town
Mateo Kovacic's first-time strike rockets into the back of the Hatters' net to give Manchester City a comfortable 2-0 advantage over Luton Town at the Etihad.
Arblaster’s own goal gives Bees lead v. Blades
Brentford take a 1-0 lead thanks to Ollie Arblaster's unfortunate deflection that found its way into the back of the net in the second half at the Gtech.
Gibbs-White heads Forest level v. Wolves
Morgan Gibbs-White's towering header finds the back of the net to get Nottingham Forest level against his former team on the stroke of halftime at the City Ground.
Cunha drills Wolves in front of Nottingham Forest
Matheus Cunha takes on the Forest defense before spinning past his defenders and unleashes a vicious strike into the back of the net to give Wolves a shock 1-0 lead in the first half at the City Ground.