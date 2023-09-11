De Bruyne picks his favorite Premier League assist

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smxinsider_postcha450class_230909.jpg
Results and points after SuperMotocross 2023 Round 29 at zMax Dragway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Stock Up, Stock Down: Rams still fantasy relevant
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
Dobbins_USA.jpg
Sunday Aftermath: Dobbins, Bijan, Rams WRs and Much More

Top Clips

nbc_berry_sunday_scaries_230911.jpg
Is London’s fantasy value weighed down by Ridder?
nbc_nas_mm_reddick_230911.jpg
Reddick Kansas win raises 23XI Racing expectations
nbc_berry_warriors_230911.jpg
Allgeier can be fantasy force with the Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smxinsider_postcha450class_230909.jpg
Results and points after SuperMotocross 2023 Round 29 at zMax Dragway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Stock Up, Stock Down: Rams still fantasy relevant
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
Dobbins_USA.jpg
Sunday Aftermath: Dobbins, Bijan, Rams WRs and Much More

Top Clips

nbc_berry_sunday_scaries_230911.jpg
Is London’s fantasy value weighed down by Ridder?
nbc_nas_mm_reddick_230911.jpg
Reddick Kansas win raises 23XI Racing expectations
nbc_berry_warriors_230911.jpg
Allgeier can be fantasy force with the Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

De Bruyne picks his favorite Premier League assist

September 11, 2023 01:20 PM
Manchester City's midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne picks a winner out of a loaded bracket of his best Premier League assists.
Up Next
nbc_pst_plwinnersandlosers_230907.jpg
10:04
Winners, losers from Premier League’s first month
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsandsavesaugustplp_230805.jpg
6:57
Top Premier League goals and saves: August 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwmanunited_230905.jpg
10:13
Man United remind everyone how far behind they are
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwson_230905.jpg
5:41
Can Son be Tottenham’s primary goal scorer?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw4_230905.jpg
7:06
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 4 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwarsenal_230905.jpg
9:12
Arsenal lead PL in ‘vibes’ entering int’l break
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rbhavnew_230905.jpg
9:36
Brighton ‘brushed Newcastle away’ in dominant win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgarsvmu_230905.jpg
31:27
How Arsenal prevailed in win over Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rburvtot_230905.jpg
7:20
Tottenham feels like a ‘totally different’ club
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgnottinghamforest_230905.jpg
5:47
Forest proving to be a formidable side to face
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawlutvwhu_230905.jpg
5:47
PL RAW: West Ham survive scare against Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rlivvavl_230905.jpg
8:22
Liverpool ‘really good, really easy’ against Villa
Now Playing