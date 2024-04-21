Watch Now
Solanke's penalty gives Bournemouth 1-0 lead
Dominic Solanke takes advantage of the penalty kick to give Bournemouth the lead over Aston Villa.
Palmieri’s own goal makes it 3-0 for Palace
Emerson Palmieri's mistake builds on Crystal Palace's early lead, as the Hammers are struggling to find their way at Selhurst Park.
Eze smashes in Crystal Palace’s second v. West Ham
Eberechi Eze's thunderous finish off the volley gives Crystal Palace a 2-0 lead over West Ham.
Olise heads in Palace’s opener against West Ham
Michael Olise finds the opening in the defense to give Crystal Palace the early lead over West Ham at Selhurst Park.
McNeil blasts Everton 2-0 in front of Forest
Dwight McNeil rips it post-and-in to give Everton a 2-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park.
Gueye gives Everton 1-0 lead over Forest
Idrissa Gueye gets Goodison Park on its feet with Everton's first goal in a crucial matchup v. Nottingham Forest.
PL Update: Arsenal sit atop table
Robbie Mustoe, Tim Howard and Rebecca Lowe recap an exciting Saturday of action, including Arsenal jumping atop the Premier League table, Brentford's drubbing of Luton Town and Burnley's blowout win v. Sheffield United.
Breaking down the tight PL title race
Tim Howard, Robbie Mustoe and Rebecca Lowe analyze the competitive Premier League title picture, describing the mentality Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool must have at the end of the season.
Arteta: Arsenal must build on win v. Wolves
Mikel Arteta joins Robbie Mustoe, Tim Howard and Rebecca Lowe to share his thoughts on Arsenal's 2-0 win over Wolves and where the victory sets them up in an intense Premier League title race.
O’Neil ‘very proud’ of Wolves despite loss
Gary O'Neil explains why he's so encouraged by his side's performance despite coming up short against the now league-leading Arsenal.
Trossard discusses Arsenal’s response v. Wolves
Leandro Trossard breaks down Arsenal's win over Wolves at Molineux Stadium, explaining how the Gunners were able to respond and earn a huge 3 points in the Premier League.
Odegaard reflects on ‘massive win’ v. Wolves
Martin Odegaard discusses Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Wolves, explaining how important the tough win was for the Premier League title picture.