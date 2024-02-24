Watch Now
Luiz's brace gives Aston Villa 3-0 lead v. Forest
Douglas Luiz's second goal of the first half gives Aston Villa a commanding 3-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.
Brownhill receives red card v. Crystal Palace
Burnley go down to 10 men after Josh Brownhill's rash challenge just outside of his own penalty box to give Crystal Palace the extra man advantage at Selhurst Park.
Luiz doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Forest
Douglas Luiz slots home Aston Villa's second goal of the first half to give his a side a comfortable 2-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.
Watkins puts Aston Villa 1-0 in front of Forest
Aston Villa are off and running thanks to Ollie Watkins' tap in to give his side a 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.
Assessing the state of the Premier League table
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard have a roundtable discussion regarding the favorites to hoist the Premier League trophy this season, top four contenders, and relegation candidates.
Can Arsenal seize chance to trim gap on Liverpool?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola look ahead to Arsenal's test against Newcastle and whether the Gunners can shake off their Champions League defeat and keep up their Premier League title chase.
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW26
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 26 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Chelsea v. Liverpool: League Cup final preview
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola look ahead to the League Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool in a rematch of 2022's penalty-shootout thriller at Wembley.
PL Update: Liverpool rout Luton Town
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Liverpool's 4-1 comeback victory against Luton Town to go four points clear at the top of the table entering Matchweek 26.
Will Man City, Arsenal keep pace with Liverpool?
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard preview Manchester City's fixture against Bournemouth and Arsenal's showdown against Newcastle as both teams look to reduce the gap between them and Liverpool at the top.
Klopp praises Reds’ ‘fantastic’ play v. Luton Town
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 4-1 comeback win over Luton Town at Anfield.
Liverpool are ‘the most dangerous team’ in the PL
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Liverpool's 4-1 comeback win against Luton Town at Anfield.