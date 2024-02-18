Watch Now
Ten Hag: Man United lost 'focus' v. Luton Town
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's narrow 2-1 victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 25.
Edwards: ‘No excuses’ for loss to Man United
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards shares his thoughts on his side's hard-fought 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 25.
Wilder: Sheffield United in a ‘difficult place’
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder speaks to the media following his side's 5-0 loss to Brighton at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 25.
Hojlund: Man United ‘lucky’ to beat Luton Town
Rasmus Hojlund analyzes his and Manchester United's performance in a 2-1 win against Luton Town and credits the Hatters for making life difficult at Kenilworth Road.
Hojlund shines in thriller against Luton Town
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Manchester United's 2-1 victory against Luton Town in an end-to-end affair at Kenilworth Road.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Man United MWK 25
Relive Manchester United's nail-biter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, where a brace from Rasmus Hojlund was just enough for the Red Devils to escape with three points against a tenacious Hatters side.
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
Carlton Morris' header beats Andre Onana and reduces Luton Town's deficit to 2-1 against Manchester United in the first half at Kenilworth Road.
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
The Red Devils are off and running as Rasmus Hojlund makes it 2-0 for Manchester United against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Manchester United is on the board early at Kenilworth Road following Rasmus Hojlund's goal in the opening minute of the match against Luton Town.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Brighton MWK 25
Sheffield United went down to 10 men early in the first half and Brighton never looked back as they cruised to a five-goal victory at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 25.
Blades had ‘no spirit’ in 5-0 loss to Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Brighton's 5-0 drubbing of 10-men Sheffield United, where the Blades failed to show character and pride in front of their fans at Bramall Lane.
Adingra’s brace gives Brighton 5-0 lead v. Blades
Simon Adingra doubles his tally to give the Seagulls a 5-0 lead against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.