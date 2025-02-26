 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
TGL presented by SoFi: BAY v BOS
‘Oh yeah': Shane Lowry, fellow Europeans have heard Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup comments
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani to make spring training debut against Angels on Friday night

Top Clips

nbc_pl_manunitedgoal2_250226.jpg
De Ligt drills Man United in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_manunitedgoal1_250226.jpg
Morsy’s own goal puts Man United level v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_towngoal1_250226.jpg
Philogene gives Ipswich shock lead over Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
TGL presented by SoFi: BAY v BOS
‘Oh yeah': Shane Lowry, fellow Europeans have heard Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup comments
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani to make spring training debut against Angels on Friday night

Top Clips

nbc_pl_manunitedgoal2_250226.jpg
De Ligt drills Man United in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_manunitedgoal1_250226.jpg
Morsy’s own goal puts Man United level v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_towngoal1_250226.jpg
Philogene gives Ipswich shock lead over Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Haaland slots home Man City's opener against Spurs

February 26, 2025 02:46 PM
Jeremy Doku's deflected cross lands at the feet of Erling Haaland, who nets Manchester City's opening goal against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.