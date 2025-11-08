 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Harrington’s 5 field goals, Rodriguez’s takeaways lead No. 9 Texas Tech past No. 8 BYU 29-7
NCAA Football: Indiana at Penn State
Omar Cooper Jr’s toe-tap TD keeps No. 2 Indiana’s undefeated season alive vs Penn State in 27-24 win
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at St. John
Labaron Philon scores 25 as No. 15 Alabama upends fifth-ranked St. John’s 103-96 at MSG

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintvanddesk_251108.jpg
Maresca praises Fernandez’s development at Chelsea
nbc_pl_gustojoaopedro_251108.jpg
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea’s resilience v. Wolves
nbc_pl_postgamewolche_251108.jpg
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Harrington's 5 field goals, Rodriguez's takeaways lead No. 9 Texas Tech past No. 8 BYU 29-7
Omar Cooper Jr's toe-tap TD keeps No. 2 Indiana's undefeated season alive vs Penn State in 27-24 win
Labaron Philon scores 25 as No. 15 Alabama upends fifth-ranked St. John's 103-96 at MSG

Top Clips

Maresca praises Fernandez's development at Chelsea
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea's resilience v. Wolves
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Estevao picks out Pedro for Chelsea's second

November 8, 2025 04:31 PM
Just moments after coming on, Estevao finds Joao Pedro inside the box to double Chelsea's lead against Wolves.

nbc_pl_marescaintvanddesk_251108.jpg
03:00
Maresca praises Fernandez’s development at Chelsea
nbc_pl_gustojoaopedro_251108.jpg
01:40
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea’s resilience v. Wolves
nbc_pl_postgamewolche_251108.jpg
02:31
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251108.jpg
01:27
Garnacho finds Neto for Chelsea’s third v. Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251108.jpg
01:43
Gusto’s first Chelsea goal gives Blues 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_sunars_251108.jpg
13:10
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_sunarspostgame_251108.jpg
01:51
Arsenal unable to dim the Stadium of Light in draw
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251108.jpg
01:27
Brobbey nets Sunderland’s 94th-minute equalizer
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251108.jpg
01:57
Trossard drills Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251108.jpg
01:07
Saka smashes Arsenal level with Sunderland
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251108.jpg
01:31
Ballard rockets Sunderland in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_whubur_251108.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Burnley Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_eveful_251108.jpg
07:53
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251108.jpg
01:57
Everton ‘didn’t take their foot off the gas’
nbc_pl_burgoal2_251108.jpg
01:48
Cullen gives Burnley late hope against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal3_251108.jpg
01:23
Walker-Peters taps in West Ham’s third v. Burnley
nbc_pl_evegoaltwo_251108.jpg
01:10
Keane doubles Everton’s lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_251108.jpg
01:26
Soucek stuns Burnley to give West Ham 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_evegoalone_251108__003654.jpg
01:48
Gueye blasts Everton 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251108.jpg
01:29
Wilson’s header brings West Ham level with Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251108.jpg
01:32
Flemming’s header gives Burnley lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_amorimreaxv2_251108.jpg
03:17
Amorim: Man United needed ‘more bravery’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totmun_251108.jpg
09:01
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man United Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_mungoal2_251108.jpg
01:19
De Ligt snatches 96th-minute equalizer for Man Utd
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251108.jpg
01:46
Richarlison lifts Spurs 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251108.jpg
01:09
Tel equalizes for Spurs against Manchester United
nbc_pl_mungoal1_251108.jpg
01:29
Mbeumo heads Manchester United in front of Spurs
nbc_pst_mcliv_251106.jpg
10:18
Man City and Liverpool both have things to prove
nbc_pst_totmu_251106.jpg
09:32
Can Man United make a ‘big statement’ v. Spurs?
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsenal_251104.jpg
09:47
Arsenal showed ‘composure’ against Burnley

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_putnamace_251108.jpg
01:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
nbc_mcbb_washvusf_251108.jpg
02:26
Highlights: George Washington holds off USF
nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_rugby_scovnz_251107.jpg
15:19
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: NZL 25, SCO 17
nbc_nas_bestfinishes_251108.jpg
15:25
Best finishes of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season
nbc_nba_okcvssac_251107.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Thunder rout the Kings
nbc_nba_gswvsden_251107.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets beat Curry-less Warriors
nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
07:05
Highlights: Illinois waxes FGCU, moves to 2-0
nbc_nba_mavsandgrizzlies_251107.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies coast to Cup win vs. Mavs
nbc_nba_spursandrockets_251107.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Spurs ground the Rockets in Cup action
nbc_cbb_umassuconnhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:26
Highlights: No. 4 UConn dismantles UMass Lowell
nbc_cbb_puroakhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:44
Highlights: No. 1 Purdue holds off Oakland
northwestern_hls_mpx.jpg
57
Highlights: Northwestern blasts Boston U
nbc_nba_minutahhls_251107.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Timberwolves obliterate Jazz
nbc_nba_chavsmia_251107.jpg
02:06
Highlights: Fast start helps Heat win vs. Hornets
nbc_nba_bucksbullshls_251107.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Bucks beat Bulls to open Cup defense
nbc_nba_pistonsandnets_251107.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Pistons top the Nets in Cup opener
nbc_nba_cavsandwizards_251107.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Cavaliers dominate Wizards in D.C.
nbc_nba_torvsatl_251107.jpg
02:05
Highlights: Team offense lifts Raptors over Hawks
nbc_nba_bosvsorl_251107.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Magic balance offense downs Celtics
nbc_golf_wwtchamprd2_251107.jpg
10:49
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
nbc_cbb_purdueuconnoutlook_251107.jpg
03:23
Purdue, UConn push to be ‘last team standing’
nbc_cbb_b10contenders_251107.jpg
03:39
Illinois, Northwestern merit more hype in Big Ten
nbc_cbb_pingetonv2_251107.jpg
07:49
‘Connectivity’ critical for Pingeton at Wisconsin
nbc_golf_gc_lpgajapanseg_251107.jpg
01:46
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
fleetwood_071125.jpg
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
Bam11-7.jpg
01:30
Adebayo out vs. Hornets with toe injury
JalenGreen11-7.jpg
01:29
Green shines in Suns debut
roto_camthomas_071125.jpg
01:18
Who will step up for Nets with Thomas sidelined?