Every Liverpool stoppage-time winner under Klopp
Relive all of Liverpool's stoppage-time winners under Jurgen Klopp so far after the legendary manager announced he will leave Anfield at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
Klopp’s life advice on family, motivation & more
Legendary Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp imparts his wisdom on fatherhood, work-life balance, finding energy and motivation, and more.
Klopp picks favorite Liverpool team performance
Jurgen Klopp picks out his personal favorites among Liverpool's many shining team performances during his legendary nine-year tenure at Anfield.
Should Toney’s free kick have been overturned?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Shay Given debate if Ivan Toney was taking advantage on his free kick against Nottingham Forest, or if it was a clever move.
Wright: CP loss shows Hodgson’s ‘lack of ambition’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Shay Given review what Arsenal's 5-0 win means for them, as well as Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.
Is Liverpool’s ‘controlled chaos’ good for them?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Shay Given discuss Liverpool's crucial second half over Bournemouth, their fluid formation, and more.
Arsenal showcase versality in rout of Palace
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Owen Hargreaves hit the board to look back on Arsenal's five-goal victory over Crystal Palace and detail the intricacies behind the Gunners' set-piece success.
De Zerbi details Brighton’s tactical approach
Roberto De Zerbi gives a masterclass lesson detailing his tactical approach at Brighton and goes explains his coaching philosophy.
Reds ‘found the recipe for success’ v. Cherries
Leon Osman and Owen Hargreaves analyze Liverpool's tactics to break down Bournemouth's press and find success in forward positions behind Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.
Toney showcased ‘passion’ in return for Brentford
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Ivan Toney's impressive performance for Brentford in a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in his first match back from suspension.
Nunez steps up for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe explain why Darwin Nunez's emergence and Diogo Jota's goal-scoring ability can help guide Liverpool through the second half of the season in what's shaping up to be a tight title race.
Arsenal were ‘almost perfect’ v. Crystal Palace
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Arsenal's dominant performance against Crystal Palace and discuss Roy Hodgson's future.
PL Update: Brighton, Wolves battle to draw
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Brighton's goalless draw against Wolves where both sides had moments of quality, but couldn't find the back of the net to secure three points at the Amex.