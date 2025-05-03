Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Bournemouth Matchweek 35

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Cory Thiesse, Korey Dropkin clinch 2026 Olympic spot in mixed doubles curling
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Red Sox 1B Triston Casas out for rest of season after rupturing left knee tendon
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Briley’s path to the Kentucky Derby with Kornacki
Mindframe wins thrilling Churchill Downs Stakes
Arteta: Arsenal must use ‘anger’ from loss v. PSG
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Cory Thiesse, Korey Dropkin clinch 2026 Olympic spot in mixed doubles curling
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Red Sox 1B Triston Casas out for rest of season after rupturing left knee tendon
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Briley’s path to the Kentucky Derby with Kornacki
Mindframe wins thrilling Churchill Downs Stakes
Arteta: Arsenal must use ‘anger’ from loss v. PSG
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Bournemouth Matchweek 35
May 3, 2025 02:34 PM
Relive full-match highlights from Bournemouth's visit to the Emirates to take on Arsenal in Matchweek 35.
Related Videos
02:36
Arteta: Arsenal must use ‘anger’ from loss v. PSG
03:16
Evanilson stuns Arsenal to give Cherries 2-1 lead
01:21
Huijsen heads Bournemouth level with Arsenal
01:30
Rice gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Bournemouth
08:10
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Southampton MWK 35
10:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 35
01:29
Hirst heads Ipswich level at 2-2 against Everton
01:11
Ayew doubles Leicester’s lead against Southampton
01:06
Enciso’s screamer pulls one back for Ipswich
01:13
McNeil drills Everton 2-0 in front of Ipswich Town
01:20
Vardy rockets Leicester in front of Southampton
01:24
Beto’s header gives Everton 1-0 lead over Ipswich
02:03
Why Everton could be best landing spot for Delap
10:20
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 35
01:44
Aston Villa keep pace in race for Champions League
01:08
Tielemans heads Aston Villa 1-0 in front of Fulham
08:43
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 35
01:44
De Bruyne slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
03:21
PL Update: Brentford stun Nottingham Forest
02:47
Nuno: Forest had ‘a bad night’ against Brentford
14:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
04:17
Nottingham Forest ‘didn’t turn up’ v. Brentford
09:28
Extended HLs: Forest v. Brentford Matchweek 34
01:28
Wissa chips Brentford 2-0 ahead of Forest
01:00
Schade tucks away Brentford’s opener v. Forest
12:20
What to expect in Chelsea v. Liverpool clash
01:10
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 3 Di Canio, West Ham
06:04
Spurs ‘were pathetic’ in blowout loss to Liverpool
22:22
Liverpool throwing a ‘party for the ages’
25:36
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 34
Latest Clips
01:35
Briley’s path to the Kentucky Derby with Kornacki
03:10
Mindframe wins thrilling Churchill Downs Stakes
01:52
Kentucky Derby pace by the numbers with Kornacki
01:18
Think Big rallies to win Twin Spires Turf Sprint
03:06
Lukas: ‘Probably better now than it’s ever been’
02:58
Evaluating Baffert’s ‘complicated’ legacy
01:17
Potter thrilled to sing anthem at Kentucky Derby
02:10
Derby sloppy track benefits closers in the field
01:11
Green: Kentucky Derby is a ‘fancier Talladega’
01:52
Macho Music roars to Pat Day Mile win
01:00
Werth ‘nervous as hell’ for Flying Mohawk at Derby
01:53
Simply In Front victorious in Distaff Turf Mile
04:30
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
01:54
Liberal Arts’ outside rush wins Knicks Go Stakes
03:13
From fires to Derby, Journalism, McCarthy plow on
02:41
Emotions surround Garcia’s return to the Derby
02:09
Goal Oriented wins Race No. 3 at Churchills Downs
03:42
Panthers’ Legette makes 151st Kentucky Derby pick
42
Top jockeys dreaming of 151st Kentucky Derby win
01:16
Bailey and Moss take on Epic Universe
01:13
Olympians make 151st Kentucky Derby picks
01:03
American Pharoah possesses a ‘joy of life’
01:11
Tykes show how to do Kentucky Derby fashion right
01:05
Espinoza recalls nerves of 2015 Triple Crown run
01:13
Zayat relives American Pharoah’s Derby victory
01:17
Chunk of Gold a Cinderella story at Kentucky Derby
02:27
Questions remain in Baffert’s Derby return
02:18
How early weather affects Kentucky Derby betting
16:09
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
04:02
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue