Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 6

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bobby Fong: Win or lose, he’s given his all with two Superbike races remaining
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2025 College Football Rankings Week 6 Top 25: New No. 1! Oregon, Alabama, and Ole Miss shake up polls
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Viktor Hovland withdraws before Ryder Cup singles; match with Harris English results in tie
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Top Clips
Woltemade heads in Newcastle’s opener v. Arsenal
Villa complete comeback v. Fulham for first win
Buendia puts Aston Villa 3-1 up over Fulham
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bobby Fong: Win or lose, he’s given his all with two Superbike races remaining
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2025 College Football Rankings Week 6 Top 25: New No. 1! Oregon, Alabama, and Ole Miss shake up polls
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Viktor Hovland withdraws before Ryder Cup singles; match with Harris English results in tie
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Top Clips
Woltemade heads in Newcastle’s opener v. Arsenal
Villa complete comeback v. Fulham for first win
Buendia puts Aston Villa 3-1 up over Fulham
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 6
September 28, 2025 11:16 AM
Watch full-match highlights from Fulham's trip to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in Matchweek 6.
Related Videos
01:41
Woltemade heads in Newcastle’s opener v. Arsenal
01:52
Villa complete comeback v. Fulham for first win
01:37
Buendia puts Aston Villa 3-1 up over Fulham
01:36
McGinn drills Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Fulham
01:28
Watkins lobs Leno to bring Villa level with Fulham
01:58
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
06:41
Neville: Man United’s results are ‘unacceptable’
03:13
Aston Villa lack ‘fire and intensity’ under Emery
15:33
PL Update: Crystal Palace upset Liverpool
07:57
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Wolves Matchweek 6
01:25
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
53
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
01:06
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
01:04
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves
01:16
Palhinha blasts Spurs level in 94th minute
57
Bueno taps Wolves ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
02:25
Postecoglou: Forest ‘were pretty wasteful’
10:53
Extended HLs: Forest v. Sunderland Matchweek 6
03:04
Xhaka, Roefs reflect on nail-biting win v. Forest
02:04
Sunderland add pressure on Ange in win over Forest
11:56
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brighton Matchweek 6
02:16
Alderete’s header gives Sunderland lead v. Forest
01:35
‘Unbelievable’ Palace go second with win v. Reds
14:26
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Liverpool MWK 6
13:55
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Bournemouth Matchweek 6
01:05
Kroupi strikes Bournemouth level at 2-2 with Leeds
12:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Burnley Matchweek 6
01:25
Welbeck’s brace makes it 3-1 for Brighton
03:15
Nketiah snatches winner for Palace over Liverpool
01:30
De Cuyper’s 92nd-minute header gives Brighton lead
Latest Clips
03:28
Highlights: Ohio State wears out Washington in win
04:59
Highlights: Illinois takes down USC in thriller
04:09
Highlights: Allar throws two touchdowns vs. Oregon
05:38
Highlights: Moore comes up clutch vs. Penn State
12:32
Highlights: Oregon outlasts Penn State in overtime
01:04
Lanning on ‘unbelievable’ win against Penn State
24
Thieneman’s interception seals it for Oregon
47
Moore hits Bryant Jr. for go-ahead touchdown
01:23
Moore shovels it to Johnson for overtime touchdown
55
Allen scores OT touchdown vs. Oregon
01:51
Chambliss, Elliott headline best Week 5 outings
06:17
Ohio State and Indiana win ugly in Week 5
01:47
Ross ties it up for Penn State against Oregon
03:42
Georgia Tech and Tennessee survive in Week 5
03:08
UVA upsets FSU, Illinois outlasts USC
55
Allar finds Ross for 35-yard touchdown vs. Oregon
06:17
How hot is Pittman’s seat after ND blowout?
01:31
Davison finds end zone to extend Oregon’s lead
01:30
Fleetwood ‘unstoppable’ as top Ryder Cup mover
56
Hill Jr. scores Oregon’s first TD vs. Penn State
01:20
Oregon’s fumble vs. Penn State gets overturned
31
Moore gets stopped on 4th down vs. Penn State
14:13
Bradley: Have to ‘tip your cap’ to the Europeans
01:26
Penn State fans sing ‘Mo Bamba’ vs. Oregon
01:50
Penn State and Oregon enter White Out game
12:34
Donald: We wanted to ‘create history’ at Ryder Cup
06:48
Highlights: Mendoza throws two TDs vs. Iowa
03:47
Europe’s Fleetwood, Rose dominate Ryder Cup Day 2
13:52
Analyzing drama between Bryson, Rose, others
19:33
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 2 Fourballs
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue