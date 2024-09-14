Watch Now
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
Chelsea and Bournemouth seemed destined for a draw until some super-sub magic from Jaden Sancho and Christopher Nkunku proved to be the difference for the Blues in Matchweek 4.
Chelsea’s identity growing under Maresca
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss Enzo Maresca's performance as Chelsea's new manager following the Blues' win against Bournemouth.
Maresca grades Sancho’s Chelsea debut
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca shares his evaluation of Chelsea's performance in a narrow 1-0 win against Bournemouth in Matchweek 4.
Sancho, Nkunku react to win over Bournemouth
Jaden Sancho and Christopher Nkunku reflect on their super-subs performances after both players came off the bench to guide Chelsea past Bournemouth in Matchweek 4.
Sancho provides Chelsea spark in win v. Cherries
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their takeaways from Chelsea's narrow 1-0 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Sancho finds Nkunku to give Chelsea lead
Chelsea finally break the deadlock against Bournemouth as Jaden Sancho locates Christopher Nkunku inside the box, where Nkunku then makes some space for himself before tucking away the Blues' opener.
Calvert-Lewin opens up about Everton’s struggles
Dominic Calvert-Lewin speaks to the media following Everton's loss to Aston Villa. Then, Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their thoughts on the Toffees' lackluster performances.
Watkins: Duran’s goal ‘one of the best we’ve seen’
Ollie Watkins shares his thoughts on Jhon Duran's winner for Aston Villa and reflects on his two-goal performance against Everton.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 4
Everton took an early 2-0 lead, but Aston Villa roared back thanks to an Ollie Watkins brace and a wonderstrike from Jhon Duran to secure three points at Villa Park.
Super-sub Duran lifts Aston Villa past Everton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Aston Villa's stunning 3-2 comeback victory against Everton in Matchweek 4.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 4
Fulham struck first and looked on their way to grabbing all three points, but Danny Ings had other ideas in the 95th minute to snatch a point for the Hammers at Craven Cottage.
Duran’s worldie gives Villa 3-2 lead over Everton
Take a bow, Jhon Duran! The 20-year-old sensation unleashes a hellacious strike from distance to complete Aston Villa's comeback against Everton at Villa Park.