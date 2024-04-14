 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Final Round
2024 Masters final-round live blog: Highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Jimmie Johnson: Cup owners remain ‘unified’ in seeking new financial plan with NASCAR
MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Michael Busch is surging, Lars Nootbaar returns, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livcpreact_240414.jpg
Liverpool’s title hopes take ‘damaging’ blow
nbc_pl_livcphl_240414.jpg
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
nbc_pl_whuvsfulsecondgoal_240414.jpg
Pereira’s brace makes it 2-0 v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Final Round
2024 Masters final-round live blog: Highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Jimmie Johnson: Cup owners remain ‘unified’ in seeking new financial plan with NASCAR
MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Michael Busch is surging, Lars Nootbaar returns, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livcpreact_240414.jpg
Liverpool’s title hopes take ‘damaging’ blow
nbc_pl_livcphl_240414.jpg
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
nbc_pl_whuvsfulsecondgoal_240414.jpg
Pereira’s brace makes it 2-0 v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 33

April 14, 2024 11:09 AM
West Ham had a chance to jump into sixth place in the table, but Fulham had other ideas as Andreas Pereira's brace proved to be the difference for the Cottagers in a 2-0 win at London Stadium in Matchweek 33.
Up Next
nbc_pl_livcpreact_240414.jpg
3:50
Liverpool’s title hopes take ‘damaging’ blow
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livcphl_240414.jpg
11:57
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuvsfulsecondgoal_240414.jpg
1:27
Pereira’s brace makes it 2-0 v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalcp1liv0_240414.jpg
1:08
Eze gives Palace shock 1-0 lead over Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuvsfulfirstgoal_240414.jpg
1:27
Pereira slots home Fulham’s opener v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mumanagement_240414.jpg
3:02
Ten Hag’s Man Utd future remains ‘in the balance’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everton2ndcharge_240414.jpg
2:29
Everton could get ‘another point deduction’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240413.jpg
6:04
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_titlerace_240413.jpg
1:54
Man City lead title race over Liverpool, Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_bouvmuanalysis_240413.jpg
1:35
Man United fans should be ‘very disappointed’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouvmuhilites_240413.jpg
12:58
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 33
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mufernandes2ndgoal_240413.jpg
1:00
Fernandes makes it 2-2 for Man United v. Cherries
Now Playing