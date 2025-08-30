Extended HLs: Leeds v. Newcastle Matchweek 3

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sayin, defense propel No. 3 Ohio State past top-ranked Texas 14-7
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MotoAmerica merges Stock 1000 into the Superbike class for 2026
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
What Cup playoff drivers say are their strengths and weaknesses entering NASCAR postseason
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Bear River races to Kentucky Turf Sprint win
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sayin, defense propel No. 3 Ohio State past top-ranked Texas 14-7
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MotoAmerica merges Stock 1000 into the Superbike class for 2026
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
What Cup playoff drivers say are their strengths and weaknesses entering NASCAR postseason
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Bear River races to Kentucky Turf Sprint win
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Newcastle Matchweek 3
August 30, 2025 02:35 PM
Watch full-match highlights from Newcastle's visit to Elland Road to take on Leeds in Matchweek 3.
Related Videos
03:59
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
09:03
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
02:22
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
02:45
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
11:05
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Everton Matchweek 3
15:49
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 3
02:01
Amorim gets much-needed win as Man United survive
13:29
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brentford Matchweek 3
01:33
Ndiaye nets Everton’s go-ahead goal v. Wolves
12:15
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
07:04
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd dramatic 3-2 lead
01:22
Dewsbury-Hall drills Everton 3-1 ahead of Wolves
01:35
Isidor nets 96th-minute winner for Sunderland
01:42
Gomes blasts Wolves within one goal of Everton
02:46
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
01:22
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
01:27
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
01:29
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead
01:19
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
45
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
01:07
Cullen’s own goal gifts Man United lead v. Burnley
01:25
Hwang brings Wolves level against Everton
01:40
Beto heads Everton in front of Wolves
01:17
Evanilson’s effort gives Bournemouth lead v. Spurs
10:26
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Fulham Matchweek 3
01:57
Fulham ‘couldn’t recover’ from VAR controversy
06:35
Fernandez’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead
02:36
Reacting to VAR’s decision to deny Fulham goal
01:31
Pedro heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Fulham
03:45
Chelsea pounce on opportunity to sign Garnacho
Latest Clips
05:00
Bear River races to Kentucky Turf Sprint win
10:20
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Darlington
04:19
Family makes Barkley’s feats more special
29:07
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 8
01:10
Philipsen: ‘I had to find my way’ for Stage 8 win
06:09
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 8 Finish
06:24
Reid on evolution of the quarterback position
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
03:21
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off at Darlington
01:08
‘One slip can change everything’ at Darlington
06:39
Highlights: Illinois dominates Western Illinois
05:15
HLs: Altmyer throws three TDs vs. Western Illinois
01:11
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
33
Bielema breaks down Illinois’ Week 1 win
01:59
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house
03:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
02:44
Storylines to watch in Texas vs. Ohio State
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
02:01
Illinois an intriguing longshot bet to make CFP
01:07
Altmyer finds Arkin for first Illini TD of season
01:23
How will Underwood handle pressure at Michigan?
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
05:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
20:08
Barkley examines the masterpieces from last season
31:05
Reid balancing discipline and fun in coaching
03:59
Inside Turner’s plate-winning race at Budds Creek
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue