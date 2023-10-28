Watch Now
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley Matchweek 10
Burnley drew first blood early in the first half, but Bournemouth roared back to secure three points in a back-and-forth affair at Vitality Stadium.
Howe: Wolves were ‘a massively tough game’
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe reflects on his side's hard-fought 2-2 draw against Wolves at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
Callum Wilson's double wasn't enough to secure three points for Newcastle United away from home as Wolves rallied in the second half to share the spoils at the Molineux.
Hwang scores equalizer for Wolves v. Newcastle
Hee-chan Hwang scores his sixth Premier League goal of the season in style as he makes it 2-2 for Wolves against Newcastle United at the Molineux.
Wilson’s penalty gives Magpies’ 2-1 lead v. Wolves
Callum Wilson scores his second goal of the first half following a controversial penalty in stoppage time to give Newcastle United a 2-1 lead against Wolves at the Molineux.
Lemina’s header puts Wolves level with Newcastle
Wolves are back on level terms with Newcastle United following Mario Lemina's splendid diving header in the first half at the Molineux.
Wilson’s acrobatic effort puts Newcastle ahead 1-0
Callum Wilson would not denied as he manages to locate the ball in the air and finish in style to give the Magpies a 1-0 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Blades Matchweek 10
Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick performance stole the show at the Emirates as Arsenal took care of business against Sheffield United in a convincing 5-0 win.
Arsenal have a ‘perfect day’ v. Sheffield United
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's emphatic 5-0 win over Sheffield United at the Emirates.
Tomiyasu makes it 5-0 for Arsenal v. Blades
Takehiro Tomiyasu scores his first goal for Arsenal to give the Gunners a dominant 5-0 lead over Sheffield United at the Emirates.
Vieira’s penalty gives Arsenal 4-0 lead v. Blades
Fabio Vieira makes it 4-0 for Arsenal as the Gunners continue to make easy work of Sheffield United at the Emirates.
Billing’s long-range chip gives Bournemouth lead
Philip Billing's ambitious effort from just inside the halfway line is enough to find the back of the net to give Bournemouth a 2-1 lead over Burnley at Vitality Stadium.