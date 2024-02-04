Watch Now
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Wolves Matchweek 23
Matheus Cunha's hat-trick helped lift Wolves past Chelsea in an impressive 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 23.
Konate sent off for second yellow card v. Arsenal
Ibrahima Konate takes down Kai Havertz and picks up his second yellow card of the match as Liverpool go down to 10 men against Arsenal late in the second half at the Emirates.
Trossard nutmegs Alisson to give Arsenal 3-1 lead
Leandro Trossard's shot takes a slight deflection through Alisson's legs and into the back of the net to give Arsenal a 3-1 lead over 10-men Liverpool at the Emirates.
Martinelli scores on Reds error to make it 2-1
Gabriel Martinelli takes advantage of a miscommunication between Virgil van Dijk and Allison to tuck away Arsenal's go-ahead goal against Liverpool in the second half at the Emirates.
Gabriel’s own goal puts Liverpool level v. Arsenal
Gabriel Magalhaes' defensive effort results in an unfortunate own goal to put Liverpool back on level terms against Arsenal right before halftime at the Emirates.
Saka gets Arsenal’s go-ahead goal v. Liverpool
Bukayo Saka gets the rebound off Kai Havertz's miss and tucks away Arsenal's opening goal against Liverpool at the Emirates.
Billing sent off for stamp on Hudson-Odoi
Bournemouth's Philip Billing receives a straight red card for his reckless challenge on Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi at the Vitality.
Cunha’s hat-trick for Wolves v. Chelsea
Relive Matheus Cunha's hat-trick for Wolves against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 23.
Pochettino must be ‘ruthless’ with Chelsea squad
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Chelsea's subpar 4-2 loss to Wolves at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 23.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Forest Matchweek 23
Bournemouth struck first early in the first half, but a wonderful strike from Callum Hudson-Odoi was enough for Nottingham Forest to earn a share of the points with the Cherries at Vitality Stadium.
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 23
Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for Manchester United before Alejandro Garnacho's brace helped secure three points for the Red Devils against West Ham at Old Trafford.
Silva’s header gives Chelsea hope late v. Wolves
Thiago Silva rises up and scores from the set piece to reduce Chelsea's deficit to 4-2 against Wolves in the second half at Stamford Bridge.