MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tim Merlier
Merlier sprints to second victory in Stage 18 of Giro d’Italia, Pogacar maintains considerable lead
Jessica Pegula
World No. 5 Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries announce the expansion of the WNBA to Canada with a team in Toronto.
Toronto awarded WNBA’s first franchise outside US, with expansion team to begin play in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_240523.jpg
‘Fantasy legend’ Johnson retires from NFL
nbc_ffhh_mailbag2_240523.jpg
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal
nbc_ffhh_mailbagpart1_240523.jpg
Which RB will impact his new team the most?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

FA Cup final preview: Man City v. Man United

May 23, 2024 01:20 PM
Joe-Prince Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview this weekend's unique edition of the Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final between Manchester City v. Manchester United at Wembley.
Up Next
nbc_pst_champplayofffinal_240523.jpg
11:15
Previewing the EFL Championship playoff-final
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightparta_240521.jpg
29:20
Celebrating Man City’s ‘unprecedented’ success
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellynwrightpartb_240521.jpg
15:40
Gauging Klopp’s impact at Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_knwpartc_240521.jpg
6:05
Foden among Kelly & Wrighty award winners
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_240521.jpg
13:20
Palmer, Robinson in Data Team of the Season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgparta_240521.jpg
17:29
How Man City outlasted Arsenal in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_timbermixedzone_240519.JPG
3:47
Timber upbeat about Arsenal’s future & hunger
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_240519.jpg
10:46
Man City crowned Premier League champions again
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240519.jpg
4:27
Lowe Down: Foden proved he’s the best
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240519.jpg
53:04
PL Update: Man City win fourth-straight title
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thiagosilvagoodbye_240519.jpg
8:30
Silva bids farewell to Chelsea after four seasons
Now Playing
nbc_pl_riceintv_240519.jpg
4:19
Rice: Arsenal has ‘been everything I’ve expected’
Now Playing