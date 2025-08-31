 Skip navigation
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jonah Tong and Payton Tolle have arrived to much fanfare
What to watch for in tonight's Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington
What to watch for in tonight’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Takeaways from Week 1 of College Football: Arch Manning, Alabama have work to do

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250830.jpg
Milner’s penalty brings Brighton level v. Man City
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_250831.jpg
Guehi ‘open’ to Liverpool, expect ‘wild 24 hours’
nbc_pl_haalandgoalmci_250831.jpg
Haaland tucks away Man City’s opener v. Brighton

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jonah Tong and Payton Tolle have arrived to much fanfare
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
What to watch for in tonight’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Takeaways from Week 1 of College Football: Arch Manning, Alabama have work to do

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250830.jpg
Milner’s penalty brings Brighton level v. Man City
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_250831.jpg
Guehi ‘open’ to Liverpool, expect ‘wild 24 hours’
nbc_pl_haalandgoalmci_250831.jpg
Haaland tucks away Man City’s opener v. Brighton

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Neville: Amorim 'a bit all over the place'

August 31, 2025 08:42 AM
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Manchester United's narrow win over Burnley, his impressions of Ruben Amorim so far this season, and more.

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250830.jpg
03:15
Milner’s penalty brings Brighton level v. Man City
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_250831.jpg
05:35
Guehi ‘open’ to Liverpool, expect ‘wild 24 hours’
nbc_pl_haalandgoalmci_250831.jpg
01:34
Haaland tucks away Man City’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_pl_potterfail_250831.jpg
03:59
Is Potter the right manager for West Ham?
nbc_pl_update_250830.jpg
22:36
PL Update: Man United survive Burnley collapse
GettyImages-2232147786_copy.jpg
03:59
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_ruben_amorim_intrv_250830v2.jpg
09:03
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
02:22
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
nbc_pl_leenew_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
02:45
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
nbc_pl_leenewhl_250830.jpg
08:34
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Newcastle Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_wov_eve_hl_250830_copy.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Everton Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_muburhl_250830.jpg
15:49
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
02:01
Amorim gets much-needed win as Man United survive
nbc_pl_sunbrehl_250830.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brentford Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_eve_goal2_250830v2.jpg
01:33
Ndiaye nets Everton’s go-ahead goal v. Wolves
nbc_pl_totvbouhl_250830.jpg
12:15
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_goalmu3bur2_250830.jpg
07:04
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd dramatic 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_eve_goal_3_250830.jpg
01:22
Dewsbury-Hall drills Everton 3-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_sunbre_isidorgoal_250830.jpg
01:35
Isidor nets 96th-minute winner for Sunderland
nbc_pl_wov_goal2_250830.jpg
01:42
Gomes blasts Wolves within one goal of Everton
nbc_pl_sunbre_feegoal_250830.jpg
02:46
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
01:22
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
01:27
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2bur1_250830.jpg
01:29
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead
nbc_pl_goalbur1mu1_250830.jpg
01:19
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
nbc_pl_munbur_silvaintv_250830.jpg
45
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
nbc_pl_goalmu1bur0_250830.jpg
01:07
Cullen’s own goal gifts Man United lead v. Burnley
nbc_p_wov_goal1_250830.jpg
01:25
Hwang brings Wolves level against Everton
nbc_pl_evs_goal1_250830.jpg
01:40
Beto heads Everton in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250830.jpg
01:17
Evanilson’s effort gives Bournemouth lead v. Spurs

nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250831.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky
nbc_rtf_unctcupreview_250831.jpg
03:34
What to expect in Belichick’s North Carolina debut
nbc_rtf_bamafsureax_250830.jpg
02:41
Alabama stumbles in Week 1 loss to Florida State
nbc_rtf_firstimpressions_250831.jpg
05:40
Underwood, Aguilar make strong first impressions
nbc_rtf_osutexasreax_250831.jpg
09:59
Manning, Texas fall to Ohio State in great matchup
nbc_nba_shammgodintv_250830.jpg
23:05
Shammgod on Kobe’s legacy, Magic’s upcoming season
nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_250831.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Underwood makes debut vs. New Mexico
nbc_cfb_genesismichigannewmex_250830.jpg
10:56
Highlights: Michigan powers past New Mexico
nbc_cfb_texosufox_250830.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Ohio State stifles QB Manning, Texas
nbc_cfb_michiganpostint_250830.jpg
01:57
Moore, Haynes and Hillman reflect on ‘team win’
nbc_cfb_michiganruntd_250830.jpg
03:27
Haynes’ 59-yarder sets up third TD against UNM
nbc_nas_nxsportl_250830.jpg
09:45
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Portland on The CW
nbc_cfb_nmtouchdown2_250830.jpg
01:11
New Mexico’s Thomas catches second TD vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_bamafsurecap_250830.jpg
02:11
Has Alabama lost swagger under DeBoer?
nbc_cfb_texosurecap_250830.jpg
01:40
Ohio State outlasts Texas in Week 1 showdown
nbc_cfb_michigantd3_250830.jpg
01:38
Underwood hits Klein for first career TD pass
nbc_cfb_nmtrickplay_250830.jpg
57
New Mexico scores on crazy trick play vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_michiganint_250830.jpg
01:01
Guy capitalizes with acrobatic interception
nbc_golf_lpgaday3v2_250830.jpg
12:34
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 3
nbc_cfb_michigantd2_250830.jpg
01:01
Haynes scores his second TD vs. New Mexico
nbc_cfb_michigantd1_250830.jpg
01:38
Haynes breaks free for Michigan’s first TD of 2025
MichiganCFPOdds.jpg
01:22
Evaluating Michigan’s path to CFP
nbc_cfb_texasprobs_250830.jpg
01:37
Unpacking Arch’s struggles vs. Ohio State
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250830.jpg
02:47
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
nbc_horse_nashvillederby_250830.jpg
07:18
Photo finish decides Nashville Derby thriller
nbc_horse_ervingint_250830.jpg
01:30
Erving talks horse racing roots, NBA on NBC return
nbc_horse_kdturfsprint_250830.jpg
05:00
Bear River races to Kentucky Turf Sprint win
nbc_nas_truckdar_250830.jpg
10:20
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Darlington
nbc_fnia_barkleyreflections_250830.jpg
04:19
Family makes Barkley’s feats more special
nbc_cyc_stage8hl_250830.jpg
29:07
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 8