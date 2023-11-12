Watch Now
Haaland's penalty to give Man City lead v. Chelsea
Following a VAR review, Manchester City is rewarded a penalty for Marc Cucurella's foul on Erling Haaland, who converts from the penalty spot to give City a 1-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.
Akanji drills Man City level against Chelsea
Manuel Akanji is left unmarked inside the Chelsea box and powers his header into the back of the net to draw Manchester City level at 2-2 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Sterling scores v. Man City to give Chelsea lead
Raheem Sterling scores against his former club to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead over Manchester City in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
Silva equalizes for Chelsea against Man City
An unmarked Thiago Silva gets his head on the ball and directs it into the back of the net to give Chelsea their equalizer against Manchester City in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 12
Relive West Ham United's five-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest from London Stadium in Matchweek 12.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 12
Look back on Aston Villa's masterclass performance against Fulham, where Unai Emery's squad secure three points at Villa Park in Matchweek 12.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brentford Matchweek 12
Mohamed Salah stole the show at Anfield as his two goals helped secure three points for Liverpool against Brentford in Matchweek 12.
West Ham outlast Forest in five-goal thriller
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock share their main takeaways from West Ham United's 3-2 comeback win against Nottingham Forest at London Stadium.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Sheffield United MWK 12
Watch full match highlights from 10-men Brighton's draw with Sheffield United, where a lovely individual effort from Simon Adingra helped earn Brighton a point at the Amex.
Soucek’s header gives West Ham 3-2 lead v. Forest
Tomas Soucek saves the day for West Ham United as he heads in James Ward-Prowse's corner kick to give the Hammers a 3-2 lead over Nottingham Forest late in the second half.
Jota powers Liverpool 3-0 in front of Brentford
Diogo Jota joins in on the fun finds the back of the net in style to give Liverpool a 3-0 lead over Brentford at Anfield.
Webster’s own goal brings Blades level v. Brighton
Ten-men Brighton make things even more difficult for themselves as Adam Webster's failed clearance goes into the back of the net to give Sheffield United a lifeline at the Amex.