Watch Now
Highlights: Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Look back on Arsenal's first victory of the 2023-24 Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium.
Up Next
Awoniyi pulls one back for Forest against Arsenal
Awoniyi pulls one back for Forest against Arsenal
An electric run and assist by Anthony Elanga results in Taiwo Awoniyi reducing Nottingham Forest's deficit to Arsenal.
Saka’s screamer gives Arsenal 2-0 lead over Forest
Saka's screamer gives Arsenal 2-0 lead over Forest
Bukayo Saka finds the top corner from outside the box to give Arsenal a flying start in the first half against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium.
Nketiah puts Arsenal in front of Nottingham Forest
Nketiah puts Arsenal in front of Nottingham Forest
Gabriel Martinelli's inspired run sets up Eddie Nketiah in front of goal to give Arsenal an early 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium.
Kane bids farewell to Tottenham after Bayern move
Kane bids farewell to Tottenham after Bayern move
Following his transfer to Bayern Munich, Harry Kane says goodbye to Tottenham fans as the club's record goal scorer. Rebecca Lowe and the chaps then break down his move from the Premier League to the Bundesliga.
Predictions for 2023-24 Premier League season
Predictions for 2023-24 Premier League season
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe make their predictions for the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL Update: Manchester City dominates Burnley
PL Update: Manchester City dominates Burnley
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps review all of the action from Manchester City's 3-0 win over Burnley to kick off the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Who will replace Kane at Tottenham?
Who will replace Kane at Tottenham?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss where Tottenham goes from here as Harry Kane reportedly agrees to join Bayern Munich.
Koleosho recaps his debut with Burnley
Koleosho recaps his debut with Burnley
18-year-old Luca Koleosho joins the desk to explain his journey from Connecticut to the Premier League, and shares his thoughts on his senior debut for Burnley.
Kompany shares lessons from Burnley’s loss to City
Kompany shares lessons from Burnley's loss to City
Vincent Kompany joins the postgame coverage to discuss Burnley's 3-0 loss to Manchester City.
Lewis pleased with Man City’s poise v. Burnley
Lewis pleased with Man City's poise v. Burnley
Rico Lewis reflects on Manchester City's 3-0 win against Burnley in the first game of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Guardiola has ‘no doubt’ about City’s mentality
Guardiola has 'no doubt' about City's mentality
Pep Guardiola joins the desk to provide an injury update to Kevin de Bruyne, recap Manchester City's win over Burnley, and discuss the mindset of his players after a successful campaign last season.