Is Klopp creating a 'disturbance' at Liverpool?
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe debate if Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of the season is a distraction at Liverpool, particularly with his players such as Virgil van Dijk.
Alvarez’s brace gives Man City 2-0 lead v. Burnley
Kevin De Bruyne finds Julian Alvarez inside the box, who doubles his tally early in the first half to give Manchester City a 2-0 lead against Burnley at the Etihad.
Maupay gets Brentford 1-0 in front of Tottenham
Neal Maupay silences Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he gives Brentford an early 1-0 lead over Spurs.
Alvarez heads Manchester City in front of Burnley
Julian Alvarez marks his 24th birthday with a goal as he heads in Manchester City's opener against Burnley in the first half at the Etihad.
Who will replace Klopp at Liverpool?
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to detail Liverpool's next steps following Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he'll step down at the end of the season, and lists the possible names in the running to replace him.
PL Update: Newcastle topple Aston Villa
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Tuesday in the Premier League, where Arsenal outgunned Forest, Newcastle cruised past Aston Villa, and Luton Town stunned Brighton.
Adebayo feels ‘fantastic’ after hat-trick
Elijah Adebayo shares his thoughts on a "special" night at Kenilworth Road, where his hat-trick performance resulted in three points for Luton Town against Brighton.
Arsenal had ‘everybody on board’ v. Forest
Mikel Arteta analyzes Arsenal's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, including the team's patience and Gabriel Jesus' performance.
Edwards: Luton Town is ‘building’ into PL nicely
Rob Edwards reflects on Luton Town's 4-0 victory over Brighton, what makes Elijah Adebayo a difficult player to defend, and more.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle MWK 22
Look back on Newcastle's impressive victory over Aston Villa for the second time this season as the Magpies found the net three times at Villa Park to take home three big points in Matchweek 22.
Extended HLs: Palace v. Sheffield United MWK 22
Relive Crystal Palace's five-goal thriller against Sheffield United, where the Eagles soared to victory behind Eberechi Eze's brace at Selhurst Park.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 22
Watch full match highlights from Fulham and Everton's battle at Craven Cottage, where both teams settle for a share of the spoils in Matchweek 22.