MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 2025 Masters
With rib injury behind him, Xander Schauffele sounding confident about his Masters chances
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250405.jpg
What riders said after Foxborough Supercross: ‘I just stood up on the pegs ... leaned back and pinned it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Masters - Previews
Tiger Woods to design short course at historic Augusta muni

Top Clips

nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
Patriots could reportedly focus on RB in NFL draft
haven.jpg
‘The Patch’ is a home for Augusta’s Black golfers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Murphy tucks away Newcastle's opener v. Leicester

April 7, 2025 03:09 PM
Newcastle get on the board early as Jacob Murphy makes a run at the backpost and drives his effort into the back of the net to make it 1-0 over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

nbc_pl_leinew_barnesgoal_250407.jpg
01:27
Barnes makes it 3-0 for Newcastle v. Leicester
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal2_250407.jpg
01:15
Schar’s audacious effort finds Murphy for 2-0
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250407.jpg
06:26
Reds ‘confident’ about renewing Salah, van Dijk
nbc_pl_tactics_250407.jpg
03:02
Amorim’s tactics on display for Man United v. City
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_250406.jpg
03:07
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
03:14
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City
nbc_pl_mumc_250406.jpg
07:34
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 31
GettyImages-2208847753_copy.jpg
02:36
Man United need ‘an overhaul’ of their squad
nbc_pl_breche_250406.jpg
09:46
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_soutot_250406.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ramsdaleintv_250604.jpg
02:13
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
01:31
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
nbc_pl_fulliv_250406.jpg
13:15
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250406.jpg
02:08
Tel’s penalty gives Spurs 3-1 lead over Saints
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250406.jpg
58
Fernandes pulls one back for Southampton v. Spurs
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
51
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250406.jpg
01:19
Johnson taps in his second to double Spurs’ lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250406.jpg
01:42
Muniz gives Fulham shock 3-1 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250406.jpg
01:22
Iwobi pounces on Liverpool’s error to make it 2-1
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250406.jpg
01:12
Sessegnon blasts Fulham level against Liverpool
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250406.jpg
01:15
Johnson drills Spurs in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250406.jpg
01:20
Mac Allister’s screamer puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead
nbc_pl_garysegment_250406.jpg
04:17
Is De Bruyne a top 5 PL midfielder of all time?
nbc_pl_livtitlediscussion_250406.jpg
02:21
Liverpool close in on historic 20th league title
nbc_pl_angediscussion_250406.jpg
04:24
Will Postecoglou survive at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250405.jpg
13:24
PL Update: Aston Villa tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_nunointv_250405.jpg
01:34
Nuno disappointed with Forest’s finishing v. Villa

nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots could reportedly focus on RB in NFL draft
haven.jpg
06:17
‘The Patch’ is a home for Augusta’s Black golfers
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
01:15
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
51
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_250407.jpg
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250407.jpg
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
nbc_golf_lf_fredridley_250407.jpg
19:45
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
nbc_oht_hidalgo_250407.jpg
10:32
Hidalgo addresses social media post in article
nbc_oht_draftpredictions_250407.jpg
21:50
2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups
nbc_simms_comp_250407.jpg
11:30
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five EDGE prospects
nbc_roto_contreras_250407.jpg
01:30
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
nbc_dps_finalfourrecap_250407.jpg
06:32
Takeaways from Houston, Florida’s Final Four wins
nbc_simms_donovan_250407.jpg
07:50
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 5 Ezeiruaku
nbc_horse_santaanita_250407.jpg
01:53
Journalism will ‘be a factor’ in Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_woodmemorial_250407.jpg
02:08
Rodriguez trending up after Wood Memorial win
nbc_simms_james_250407.jpg
07:55
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 James Pearce Jr.
collin_morikawa.png
01:37
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
nbc_simms_green_250407.jpg
09:19
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Mike Green
nbc_simms_adbul_odds_250407.jpg
02:09
Giants are the favorite to draft PSU EDGE Carter
nbc_simms_abdul_250407.jpg
12:15
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Abdul Carter
nbc_simms_stewart_250407.jpg
13:07
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Shemar Stewart
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250407.jpg
01:22
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open
nbc_roto_kingspistons_250407.jpg
01:26
Overlooked Pistons should cover vs. Kings
nbc_roto_dpoy_250407.jpg
02:01
Green has ‘flipped the paradigm’ in DPOY market
nbc_roto_livatmasters_250407.jpg
01:23
‘Surging’ Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta
nbc_roto_floridahouston_250407.jpg
01:41
Target Florida to cover vs. Houston in title game
nbc_dps_danhurley_250407.jpg
17:25
Hurley revisits loss to Florida, Duke’s collapse
nbc_dps_geneauriemma_250407.jpg
13:40
Auriemma: Slow start changed UConn’s trajectory