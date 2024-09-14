Watch Now
Vardy fires Leicester City ahead of Crystal Palace
Jamie Vardy scores his second goal of the season despite a tough angle on goal to give Leicester City an early lead over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Mateta’s penalty makes it 2-2 v. Leicester City
Jean-Philippe Mateta scores his second goal of the match with a penalty in stoppage time to put Crystal Palace level at 2-2 against Leicester City at Selhurst Park.
Hudson-Odoi blasts Forest in front of Liverpool
Callum Hudson-Odoi slots home Nottingham Forest's go-ahead goal against Liverpool late in the second half at Anfield.
Mateta pulls one back for Palace v. Leicester City
Following a lengthy VAR review, Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal counts as the Eagles reduce their deficit to one goal against Leicester City.
Mavididi doubles Leicester City’s lead over Palace
Stephy Mavididi's volley finds the back of the net to give the Foxes a 2-0 lead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Jimenez tucks away Fulham’s opener v. West Ham
Emile Smith Rowe's hustle and vision sets up Raul Jimenez for a tidy finish in front of the Hammers' goal to give the Cottagers a 1-0 lead at Craven Cottage.
Haaland’s brace makes it 2-1 for City v. Brentford
Brentford's lead didn't last long as Erling Haaland's second goal of the first half gives Manchester City a 2-1 lead at the Etihad.
Reacting to Man United’s comfortable win v. Saints
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester United's 3-0 victory against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Matchweek 4.
Haaland equalizes for Manchester City v. Brentford
Who else but Erling Haaland? The Norwegian star gets Manchester City back on level terms against the Bees in the first half at the Etihad.
Wissa stuns Man City to give Brentford early lead
The Bees sting Manchester City in the opening minute of the match thanks to Yoane Wissa's header 22 seconds in at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Man United MWK 4
Erik ten Hag gets the result he's been waiting for as Manchester United overcome a shaky start to cruise to a 3-0 victory against Southampton in Matchweek 4.
Garnacho blasts Man United 3-0 ahead of Saints
Alejandro Garnacho comes off the bench to secure all three points for the Red Devils, scoring Manchester United's third goal against Southampton late in stoppage time at St. Mary's Stadium.