Mateta drills Crystal Palace in front of Tottenham
Jean-Philippe Mateta breaks the deadlock as he slots home Crystal Palace's go-ahead goal against Tottenham at Selhurst Park.
Isak equalizes for Newcastle against Chelsea
Newcastle get back on level terms thanks to Alexander Isak's second goal of the season to make it 1-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Jackson blasts Chelsea in front of Newcastle
An exquisite ball from Cole Palmer finds a sprinting Pedro Neto, who beats his man and delivers a timely cross for Nicolas Jackson to tuck away Chelsea's opener against Newcastle.
Supporting Chelsea ‘brings me a sense of home’
Chelsea supporter Livia Ungurean describes her upbringing as a Chelsea fan
Liverpool off to ‘fantastic start’ under Slot
Gary Neville joins Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux pitchside at the Emirates to preview Arsenal's Matchweek 9 showdown against Liverpool.
Analyzing key defensive mistakes from Matchweek 9
Lee Dixon hits the tactics board to analyze the major defensive mistakes across the Premier League in Matchweek 9.
PL Update: Brentford win thriller v. Ipswich Town
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Saturday slate of action, including Brentford's seven-goal battle with Ipswich Town, Man City's win over Southampton, Wolves' draw at Brighton, and more.
Arteta under spotlight as Arsenal face Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe preview Sunday's Arsenal against Liverpool showdown at the Emirates in Matchweek 9.
Beto emotional after late equalizer for Everton
Michael Keane and Beto speak to the media following Everton's nail-biting 1-1 draw against Fulham in Matchweek 9.
Young credits Everton’s ‘never say die attitude’
Ashley Young joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to share his reaction to Everton's dramatic draw against Fulham at Goodison Park in Matchweek 9.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 9
Look back on yet another dramatic finish in Matchweek 9, where the Toffees rescued a point against Fulham at Goodison Park.
Fulham will be ‘devastated’ after Everton draw
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Everton's 1-1 draw against Fulham at Goodison Park.