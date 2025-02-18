Watch Now
Liverpool were 'running on fumes' against Wolves
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew share their takeaways from Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield in Matchweek 25.
Up Next
Chelsea ‘were worryingly bad’ as Brighton dominate
Chelsea 'were worryingly bad' as Brighton dominate
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Brighton's impressive win over a very disappointing Chelsea side in Matchweek 25.
Marmoush ‘a really dynamic’ threat for Man City
Marmoush 'a really dynamic' threat for Man City
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham praise Manchester City's dominant performance against Newcastle at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
Did Arteta solve Arsenal’s biggest problem?
Did Arteta solve Arsenal's biggest problem?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham reflect on Arsenal's win over Leicester City, where Mikel Merino stepped up to become the Gunners' hero in Matchweek 25.
Liverpool closer to title with win over Wolves
Liverpool closer to title with win over Wolves
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham discuss Liverpool's narrow 2-1 win against Wolves at Anfield in Matchweek 25.
Kulusevski: ‘I’m a huge fan of Vicario!’
Kulusevski: 'I'm a huge fan of Vicario!'
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Dejan Kulusevski following Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win against Manchester United in Matchweek 25.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 25 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea declining under Maresca?
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea declining under Maresca?
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 25, including her thoughts on Ruben Amorim, Arsenal, and Enzo Maresca's growingly uncertain future at Chelsea.
PL Update: Liverpool survive Wolves
PL Update: Liverpool survive Wolves
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze a dramatic Sunday slate including Liverpool's narrow win over Wolves, and Spurs' victory over Manchester United.
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man United Matchweek 25
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man United Matchweek 25
Watch full-match highlights from Manchester United's trip to London to take on Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 25.
Amorim not worried about Man United job security
Amorim not worried about Man United job security
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim speaks to the media following his side's 1-0 loss to Spurs in Matchweek 25.
Postecoglou shares takeaways from win over Man Utd
Postecoglou shares takeaways from win over Man Utd
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou discusses his side's important victory against Manchester United at home in Matchweek 25.