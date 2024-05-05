 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Christian Scott debuts, please add Andy Pages
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins
Bruins avoid blowing another 3-1 series lead in Game 7, get a shot at revenge vs. Panthers
LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three
Brooks Koepka wins LIV-Singapore as he readies for PGA Championship defense

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_volvochinaopenhl_240505.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Final Round
nbc_pl_songoal_240505.jpg
Son scores to keep Tottenham’s hopes alive
nbc_pl_richarlisongoal_240505.jpg
Richarlison gets a goal back for Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Christian Scott debuts, please add Andy Pages
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins
Bruins avoid blowing another 3-1 series lead in Game 7, get a shot at revenge vs. Panthers
LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three
Brooks Koepka wins LIV-Singapore as he readies for PGA Championship defense

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_volvochinaopenhl_240505.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Final Round
nbc_pl_songoal_240505.jpg
Son scores to keep Tottenham’s hopes alive
nbc_pl_richarlisongoal_240505.jpg
Richarlison gets a goal back for Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Elliott goes top bins to add to Liverpool's lead

May 5, 2024 12:50 PM
Harvey Elliott adds to Liverpool's redemptive day by striking this shot in the top left corner to make Liverpool's lead over Tottenham 4-0.
Up Next
nbc_pl_songoal_240505.jpg
1:25
Son scores to keep Tottenham’s hopes alive
Now Playing
nbc_pl_richarlisongoal_240505.jpg
0:44
Richarlison gets a goal back for Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gakpogoal_240505.jpg
1:31
Elliott’s beautiful cross ends in Gakpo goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robertsongoal_240505.jpg
1:39
Robertson cleans up deflection for 2-0 edge
Now Playing
nbc_pl_salahgoal_240505.jpg
1:23
Salah creeps in for header to open scoring
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chewhu_240505.jpg
12:49
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. West Ham Matchweek 36
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhaavl_240505.jpg
10:00
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 36
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jaopedropk_240505.jpg
2:03
João Pedro heads in saved penalty for late lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jacksongoal2_240505.jpg
2:50
Jackson gives Chelsea 5-0 lead over West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jacksongoal_240505.jpg
1:21
West Ham fall apart again as Madueke finds Jackson
Now Playing
nbc_pl_maduekegoal_240505.jpg
1:17
Madueke nods in Chelsea’s third goal of first half
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gallaghergoal_240505.jpg
1:35
Gallagher extends Chelsea’s lead over West Ham
Now Playing