Elliott goes top bins to add to Liverpool's lead
Harvey Elliott adds to Liverpool's redemptive day by striking this shot in the top left corner to make Liverpool's lead over Tottenham 4-0.
Son scores to keep Tottenham’s hopes alive
Heung-Min Son won't be counted out yet as he scores to cut Tottenham's deficit against Liverpool to two.
Richarlison gets a goal back for Tottenham
Richarlison manages to salvage a goal for Tottenham, running onto Brennan Johnson's pass and slotting it in against Liverpool.
Elliott’s beautiful cross ends in Gakpo goal
Harvey Elliott snatches possession and lofts a picture-perfect cross into Cody Gakp for the header and a third Liverpool goal against Tottenham.
Robertson cleans up deflection for 2-0 edge
Andy Robertson was on the verge of getting an assist but ends up with a goal after he gets to Mohamed Salah’s saved shot and extends Liverpool’s lead.
Salah creeps in for header to open scoring
Mohamed Salah timed his run perfectly to get behind Tottenham and to Cody Gakpo’s cross, heading the ball in for a 1-0 Liverpool lead over Tottenham.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. West Ham Matchweek 36
Chelsea outclassed West Ham up and down the pitch for the entirety of their match at Stamford Bridge and were rewarded with a lopsided 5-0 margin.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 36
There was nothing to separate Brighton and Aston Villa for much of their match, until João Pedro headed in his own saved penalty in the closing minutes.
João Pedro heads in saved penalty for late lead
Robin Olsen gets a hand to João Pedro’s penalty, but Brighton’s leading goal-scorer reacts quickly to get his head to the deflection and put his side up on Aston Villa in the final minutes.
Jackson gives Chelsea 5-0 lead over West Ham
Nicolas Jackson shows speed to run away from the West Ham defense and composure to put away his second goal of the day as Chelsea runs roughshod over West Ham.
West Ham fall apart again as Madueke finds Jackson
Chelsea shows no mercy coming out of halftime as Noni Madueke gets behind West Ham and squares it to Nicolas Jackson for the easy tap-in and a 4-0 advantage.
Madueke nods in Chelsea’s third goal of first half
Chelsea’s domination of West Ham continues as Thiago Silva heads a corner to Noni Madueke, whose header finds the back of the net for a 3-0 first-half lead.