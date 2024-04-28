Watch Now
Lowe Down: Klopp's clash with Salah was really sad
Rebecca Lowe answer Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 35, including her thoughts on the Premier League title race, Jurgen Klopp's sideline clash with Mohamed Salah, and more.
PL Update: Arsenal outduel Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an eventful Sunday, where Arsenal survived against Tottenham, Bournemouth took care of Brighton, and Manchester City got the job done against Nottingham Forest.
How Arsenal found success on set pieces v. Spurs
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to take a closer look at the Gunners' set pieces against Spurs, as well as Manchester City's corner kicks against Nottingham Forest.
Will Arsenal outlast Man City in title race?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe assess the current two-horse race for the Premier League title between Arsenal and Manchester City following Matchweek 35.
Guardiola reflects on ‘difficult’ win v. Forest
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following his side's hard-fought 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Arteta, Postecoglou react to North London Derby
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta share their takeaways from the North London Derby, where the Gunners outlasted Spurs in an end-to-end affair at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 35
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 35 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Manchester City ‘find a way’ v. Nottingham Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Nottingham Forest's missed opportunity against a less-than stellar Manchester City side at the City Ground in Matchweek 35.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Man City MWK 35
Nottingham Forest had their fair share of chances to blow the title race wide open, but it was Manchester City who made the most of their opportunities in front of goal en route to a 2-0 victory at the City Ground.
Haaland nets Manchester City’s second v. Forest
Erling Haaland breezes past Murillo and slots home Manchester City's second goal of the match to go up 2-0 over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Gvardiol’s header puts Man City ahead of Forest
Josko Gvardiol scores his third goal in his last four matches with a powerful front-post header on Manchester City's set piece to give his side a 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Arsenal show ‘grit’ and ‘spirit’ in win over Spurs
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's dramatic 3-2 win against Spurs to go top of the table at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.