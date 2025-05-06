PL Masterclass: Matheus Cunha

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
New Haven accepts invitation to Northeast Conference as it begins transition to Division I
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Florida raises basketball coach Todd Golden’s salary to $6M annually after national title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 World Athletics Relays TV, live stream schedule
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Assessing Bennett’s hit on Stolarz in Game 1
Are City making a mistake letting De Bruyne go?
Is Arteta’s ‘ego’ to blame for loss to Cherries?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
New Haven accepts invitation to Northeast Conference as it begins transition to Division I
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Florida raises basketball coach Todd Golden’s salary to $6M annually after national title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 World Athletics Relays TV, live stream schedule
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Assessing Bennett’s hit on Stolarz in Game 1
Are City making a mistake letting De Bruyne go?
Is Arteta’s ‘ego’ to blame for loss to Cherries?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
PL Masterclass: Matheus Cunha
May 6, 2025 11:13 AM
Gilberto Silva catches up with Wolves' star forward Matheus Cunha, who reveals his secrets behind becoming one of the Premier League's most prolific attacking players.
Related Videos
06:42
Are City making a mistake letting De Bruyne go?
10:52
Is Arteta’s ‘ego’ to blame for loss to Cherries?
04:51
Newcastle failed to ‘bully’ Brighton in draw
08:44
Takeaways from Chelsea’s win over Liverpool
04:48
Man United have ‘all their eggs’ in Europa League
19:17
Wright: Palmer is ‘amazing’ but consistency is key
25:45
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 35
11:47
How Maresca’s system suits Chelsea
07:16
How Bournemouth’s set pieces fooled Arsenal
02:38
PL Update: Forest rescue point against Palace
02:27
Glasner reflects on ‘intense’ draw with Forest
04:45
Aina, Nuno react to Forest’s draw with Palace
11:01
Extended HLs: Palace v. Nottingham Forest MWK 35
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 35
02:07
Forest’s Champions League hopes dealt major blow
01:15
Murillo’s flick brings Forest level against Palace
04:26
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest
03:16
Examining Chelsea’s superb counter-attack v. Reds
04:48
Alexander-Arnold doesn’t owe fans ‘anything’
03:58
Odegaard wants Arsenal to channel anger v. PSG
04:04
Top-5 race: Chelsea rising, Forest ‘limping’
02:44
Lavia ‘brings physicality’ to Chelsea’s midfield
11:46
PL Update: Chelsea stay in Champions League hunt
11:59
Extended HLs: Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1 Matchweek 35
03:07
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
03:31
Palmer opens up on goals drought, praises Caicedo
05:54
‘Impressive’ Chelsea edge past Liverpool
02:22
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 3-1 lead over Reds
42
Van Dijk’s header gives Liverpool life v. Chelsea
01:34
Quansah’s own goal doubles Chelsea’s lead
Latest Clips
14:03
Assessing Bennett’s hit on Stolarz in Game 1
03:51
Celtics’ style of play was ‘unwatchable’ in Game 1
21:13
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 3
02:04
Nuggets can keep things close again vs. Thunder
01:57
How to bet NYK-BOS series after Game 1 thriller
01:26
Take the under on Hield’s player prop in Game 1
01:46
Target Mitchell in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. Pacers
01:39
Expect PSG to survive low-scoring game v. Arsenal
02:35
SGA, Jokic lead early Finals MVP best bets
16:25
Emrick: Ovechkin ‘never stopped playing his game’
05:23
Celtics ‘overruled’ by analytics in Game 1 loss
04:02
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
02:27
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
06:47
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order
09:44
PFT Draft: Teams with best offseason
07:55
Report: Rams, Stafford finalize new contract
03:08
McVay: Conversations ongoing for Ramsey trade
06:19
49ers GM Lynch: ‘Time to retool, not reset’
12:10
GM Lynch: ‘Really good, positive’ talks with Purdy
19:05
Ravens release veteran kicker Tucker
08:56
NFL players take on the Met Gala
15:19
Analyzing Cooper, role of ‘team tactics’ in Denver
04:58
What’s next for Deegan after winning 250SX title?
09:50
Why Deegan’s move on Davies was ‘understandable’
09:16
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Rd. 1
01:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
12:18
Harden’s legacy complicated by Game 7 ‘no-shows’
06:31
Popovich stepping down as head coach of Spurs
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue