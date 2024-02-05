 Skip navigation
Top News

Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Cortina sliding track rebuild eyed for 2026 Olympics; IOC asks for backup plan
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark and Iowa back up to No. 2 in AP Top 25 women’s poll; South Carolina a unanimous No. 1
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Sofia Goggia, world’s top downhiller, has season-ending injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bremcpostgame_240205.jpg
Earle: Man City’s Foden is ‘a generational talent’
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240205.jpg
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240205.jpg
Foden’s header puts Man City ahead of Brentford

Maupay puts Brentford in front of Manchester City

February 5, 2024
Brentford are buzzing as Neal Maupay slots home the Bees' go-ahead goal against Manchester City in the first half at the Gtech.
nbc_pl_bremcpostgame_240205.jpg
4:27
Earle: Man City’s Foden is ‘a generational talent’
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240205.jpg
1:28
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240205.jpg
1:19
Foden’s header puts Man City ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240205.jpg
0:59
Foden equalizes for Manchester City v. Brentford
nbc_pl_top25jangoals_240205.jpg
11:54
Top 25 Premier League goals of January 2024
nbc_pl_usmntwatchmw23_v2_240205.jpg
5:20
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_grosseverytouchvcp_240205.jpg
19:19
Every touch by Gross in Brighton’s M23 derby win
nbc_pl_jorginhoeverytouchvliv_240205.jpg
10:43
Every touch by Jorginho in 3-1 win v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_watkinseverytouchvshu_240205.jpg
7:08
Every touch by Watkins in Villans’ rout of Blades
nbc_pl_odegaardeverytouchvliv_240205.jpg
8:44
Every Odegaard touch in Arsenal’s win v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_odegaardmixedzoneintv_240204.jpg
5:46
Odegaard: Arsenal ‘showed up’ with season on line
nbc_pl_jorginhomixedzoneintv_240204.jpg
4:57
Jorginho: Arsenal showed maturity in Liverpool win
