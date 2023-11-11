Watch Now
Mykolenko heads Everton in front of Crystal Palace
Vitaliy Mykolenko gets on the scoresheet for the second match in a row as he gives Everton a 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace within the opening minute of the match at Selhurst Park.
Postecoglou explains what went wrong v. Wolves
Tottenham manager details how Wolves were able to comeback to score two goals in stoppage time against his side, resulting in Spurs' second loss in a row.
Wolves expose Tottenham’s lack of depth
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock react to Wolves' stunning late comeback against Tottenham, where Spurs failed to hold off Wolves and dropped their second match in a row.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Tottenham Matchweek 12
Relive Wolves' unbelievable comeback against Tottenham, where Wolves scored two goals in stoppage time to steal three points from Spurs at the Molineux.
Lemina gets Wolves’ stoppage-time winner v. Spurs
Mario Lemina completes Wolves' comeback against Tottenham, slotting home his side's go-ahead goal in the 97th minute to steal three points from Spurs at the Molineux.
Sarabia’s volley puts Wolves level v. Tottenham
Pablo Sarabia's wondergoal stuns Tottenham and puts Wolves on even terms at 1-1 in stoppage time at the Molineux.
Johnson gets Spurs on the board early v. Wolves
Brennan Johnson scores his first goal as a Tottenham player to give Spurs an early 1-0 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Son, Hwang ready for ‘special’ PL head-to-head
South Korean compatriots Heung-min Son and Hee-chan Hwang preview their battle when Wolves host Tottenham on Saturday, discuss their hopes for each other and more.
Can Chelsea kick on and pull off Man City upset?
Joe Prince-Wright analyzes the state of Chelsea and Manchester City as they prepare for an intriguing battle between Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola at Stamford Bridge.
PL RAW: Blues smash 9-man Spurs in MOTY contender
Relive the sights and sounds from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during Chelsea's 4-1 win over nine-man Spurs in a pulsating match of the season contender.
Top goals, skills & saves: Matchweek 11 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 11 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Inside tactics & controversy in Arsenal-Newcastle
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood and Leroy Rosenior examine how both sides set up at St. James' Park and discuss Newcastle's controversial winning goal against Arsenal.