Watch Now
Newcastle score four times in 12 minutes v. Forest
After going down 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, Newcastle explode and score four goals in a 12-minute span in the first half at St. James' Park.
Up Next
Szoboszlai slots home Liverpool’s second v. City
Szoboszlai slots home Liverpool's second v. City
Mohamed Salah puts the ball on a plate for Dominik Szoboszlai inside the box, where the Hungarian international tucks away Liverpool's second goal of the first at the Etihad.
Salah fires Liverpool in front of Manchester City
Salah fires Liverpool in front of Manchester City
A wicked deflection sends Mohamed Salah's effort into the back of the net to give Liverpool an early lead over Manchester City at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Forest Matchweek 26
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Forest Matchweek 26
Relive full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's visit to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle in Matchweek 26.
Yates makes it a one-goal game v. Newcastle
Yates makes it a one-goal game v. Newcastle
Nottingham Forest have come back to make it a one-goal deficit to Newcastle thanks to Ryan Yates' 90th-minute goal at St. James' Park.
Milenkovic gives Forest hope against Newcastle
Milenkovic gives Forest hope against Newcastle
Nottingham Forest aren't going down without a fight as Nikola Milenkovic's backheels his effort into the goal to reduce his side's deficit to 4-2 against Newcastle.
Isak makes it a brace, gives Newcastle 4-1 lead
Isak makes it a brace, gives Newcastle 4-1 lead
The rout is officially on as Alexander Isak's effort takes a deflection and finds the back of the net to give Newcastle a commanding 4-1 lead against Nottingham Forest in the first half at St. James' Park.
Isak’s penalty gives Newcastle 3-1 lead v. Forest
Isak's penalty gives Newcastle 3-1 lead v. Forest
Following a VAR review, Newcastle are awarded a penalty and Alexander Isak converts from the spot to give his side a two-goal cushion against Nottingham Forest.
Murphy gives Newcastle a 2-1 lead against Forest
Murphy gives Newcastle a 2-1 lead against Forest
Newcastle turn the tables on Nottingham Forest as Jacob Murphy gets a touch to guide in the Magpies' go-ahead goal just minutes after their equalizer at St. James' Park.
Miley drills Newcastle level against Forest
Miley drills Newcastle level against Forest
Newcastle get their equalizer as 18-year-old Lewis Miley scores his first goal of the season with a lovely right-footed finish against Nottingham Forest.
Hudson-Odoi rockets Forest ahead of Newcastle
Hudson-Odoi rockets Forest ahead of Newcastle
Callum Hudson-Odoi rockets Nottingham Forest ahead of Newcastle | Premier League | NBC Sports
Can Man City play spoiler against Liverpool?
Can Man City play spoiler against Liverpool?
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to preview the Matchweek 26 blockbuster between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad.